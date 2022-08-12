Los vídeos, imágenes y el rostro del supuesto autor del ataque a Salman Rushdie mientras estaba siendo detenido por la Policía

Las redes sociales se han visto inundadas de imágenes del momento del ataque al escritor británico de origen indio Salman Rushdie, durante una presentación en la Institución Chautauqua, en el estado de Nueva York.
Los testigos del asalto han podido grabar con sus móviles el momento en que el hombre estaba siendo inmovilizado en el escenario poco después de asaltar al literato de origen indio.
También se ha inmortalizado el instante en que era detenido por la Policía. El hombre iba ataviado con una prenda de camuflaje.
Salman Rushdie was stabbed to death in New York pic.twitter.com/AUpVlchx5f— Mentnews (@Mentnews_) August 12, 2022
#BREAKING: India born author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage at an event in New York. Attacker arrested by the Police. Rushdie has faced death threats from Islamists since years after writing The Satanic Verses. The event where he was attacked was by @chq. pic.twitter.com/56o13hFNHg— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 12, 2022
Pictures circulating show the Salman Rushdie being wheeled away on a stretcher after he was stabbed in New York, contrary to some reports he walked off stage, and the perpetrator being arrested. pic.twitter.com/eMy4t5RvGt— Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) August 12, 2022
#BREAKINGNews Author Salman Rushdie has been attacked as he was about to give a lecture in western New York pic.twitter.com/O7eBnPAgzv— Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) August 12, 2022
Salmon Rushdie stabbed at Chautauqua. He’s on the stage being treated. Before his scheduled speech. pic.twitter.com/xqeM79WseB— Mary Newsom (@marynewsom) August 12, 2022
BREAKING NEWS: Salman Rushdie may have been attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Lecture started at 10:45 a.m. My mom shared these photos of him receiving help. pic.twitter.com/ZHcgAshPJv— Sara Scheely Johnson (@sarajohnsauce) August 12, 2022
Salman Rushdie loaded onto Medevac. Very somber scene here at Chautauqua pic.twitter.com/c6E9LJth7O— Horatio Gates (@HoratioGates3) August 12, 2022
