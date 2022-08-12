Buscador avanzado
Temas del día

Los vídeos, imágenes y el rostro del supuesto autor del ataque a Salman Rushdie mientras estaba siendo detenido por la Policía

20minutos  NOTICIA12.08.2022 - 17:50h
Ataque a Salman Rushdie
Ataque a Salman Rushdie
CAPTURA TV

Las redes sociales se han visto inundadas de imágenes del momento del ataque al escritor británico de origen indio Salman Rushdie, durante una presentación en la Institución Chautauqua, en el estado de Nueva York. 

Los testigos del asalto han podido grabar con sus móviles el momento en que el hombre estaba siendo inmovilizado en el escenario poco después de asaltar al literato de origen indio. 

También se ha inmortalizado el instante en que era detenido por la Policía. El hombre iba ataviado con una prenda de camuflaje. 

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Fnac

50% de ahorro en Yellow Days Fnac

Cupón El Corte Inglés

Limite 48H : 60% en hogar, electrónica y moda El Corte Inglés

Cupón ebay

Hasta 40% menos en las Ofertas de la Semana de eBay

Cupón Aliexpress

Hasta 90% + hasta 40€ Cupón Aliexpress en las mejores Ofertas del Día

Código promocional Amazon

25% Código Promocional Amazon en Fundas y Accesorios para Kindle y Fire

Cupón Carrefour

Bienvenida 20€ Cupón Carrefour Supermercado Online
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.