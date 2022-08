Un avión de Qatar Airways choca contra un poste de luz y causa un daño estructural en una de sus alas

2015 built Qatar Airways Boeing 777-FDZ Aircraft ( A7-BFH) Received damages to it's Right wing Leading edge (slat and wing structure) after it hit a lamp post, while taxiing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD/KORD) on 5th August.



📸@MZulqarnainBut1 / Matthew pic.twitter.com/PSKCo6XZZw