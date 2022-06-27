Buscador avanzado
Los vídeos e imágenes que comparten los testigos del terrible ataque en Kremenchuk: "Las víctimas son imposibles de imaginar"

20minutos  NOTICIA27.06.2022 - 17:26h
Ataque a un centro comercial de Kremenchuk
Ataque a un centro comercial de Kremenchuk
GOBIERNO DE UCRANIA
Ataque a un centro comercial de Kremenchuk.
TWITTER

Las fuerzas rusas han atacado este lunes en la localidad ucraniana de Kremenchuk un centro comercial en el que, según el presidente de Ucrania, Volodimir Zelenski, había más de un millar de personas, lo que anticiparía un alto número de víctimas. 

Zelenski ha informado en Telegram de que el centro fue alcanzado por varios misiles y, como consecuencia, se ha desatado un incendio. El presidente ha difundido imágenes del establecimiento en llamas y con un intenso humo como ejemplo de la destrucción. El mandatario ha lamentado que Rusia haya bombardeado de nuevo un enclave sin interés militar de ningún tipo, donde cientos de personas intentaban llevar "una vida normal" al margen del conflicto. "La cantidad de víctimas es imposible de imaginar", ha añadido.

Ubicación exacta del impacto
Ubicación exacta del impacto
Carlos Gámez
