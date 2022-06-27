Los vídeos e imágenes que comparten los testigos del terrible ataque en Kremenchuk: "Las víctimas son imposibles de imaginar"

Las fuerzas rusas han atacado este lunes en la localidad ucraniana de Kremenchuk un centro comercial en el que, según el presidente de Ucrania, Volodimir Zelenski, había más de un millar de personas, lo que anticiparía un alto número de víctimas.
Zelenski ha informado en Telegram de que el centro fue alcanzado por varios misiles y, como consecuencia, se ha desatado un incendio. El presidente ha difundido imágenes del establecimiento en llamas y con un intenso humo como ejemplo de la destrucción. El mandatario ha lamentado que Rusia haya bombardeado de nuevo un enclave sin interés militar de ningún tipo, donde cientos de personas intentaban llevar "una vida normal" al margen del conflicto. "La cantidad de víctimas es imposible de imaginar", ha añadido.
Horror scenes in Kremenchuk, as a Russian missile hits a shopping centre. The man speaking on phone : “people were are the building, the walls are starting to fall in” pic.twitter.com/REDBFmuT3R— Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) June 27, 2022
❗️❗️❗️More than 1,000 civilians were in the Kremenchuk shopping center at the time of the Russian missile strike. "The mall is on fire, rescue teams are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine," @ZelenskyyUa said in his Telegram. pic.twitter.com/RjK78zDPxP— Повернись живим (@BackAndAlive) June 27, 2022
Mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.— Лачен (@igorlachen) June 27, 2022
More than 1000 people were inside this Monday.
Russian rockets hit it. Now there are more than one hundred dead and few hundred injured. These numbers are unimaginable. #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/YF5lHOP2F1
