Este martes 10 de mayo comienza la nueva edición de Eurovisión con la primera gran semifinal, que arrancará a las 22.40 horas desde Turín (Italia). El jueves 12 de mayo será la segunda semifinal y el sábado 14 de mayo la gran gala final donde se elegirá al país ganador de entre los seleccionados.

Chanel Terrero será la encargada de representar a España con el tema SloMo, tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest. De hecho, las apuestas dan cada vez más esperanzas a la artista y podría obtener el mejor resultado para España en este siglo.

Así es la letra de 'Circles'

Andrea representará a Macedonia del Norte en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Circles.

I just want a healthy conversation1

Get it right and fix this situation

Everything is crumbling down beneath us

We run around, run around in circles

Tell me, is this our last temptation?

Can we even fix this situation?

Do I listen to my heart or mind, 'cause

We run around, run around in circles

Circles, circles

Oh, circles

You don't wanna test my limits

But something tells me you're not listenin'

Probably, you're going crazy

It's all you've been doing lately

You don't wanna test my limits

I gave you all, but you're not listenin'

Can you stop calling me baby

I've made up my mind already

We're running in circles

I just want a hеalthy conversation

Get it right and fix this situation

Everything is crumbling down bеneath us

We run around, run around in circles

We run around in circles

Ooh, yeah

You don't wanna test my limits

But something tells me you're not listenin'

Probably, you're going crazy

It's all you've been doing lately

You don't wanna test my limits

I gave you all, but you're not listenin'

Can you stop calling me baby

I've made up my mind already, yeah-eah

We're running

Oh...

You don't wanna test my limits

But something tells me you're not listenin'

Probably, you're going crazy

It's all you've been doing lately

You don't wanna test my limits

I gave you all, but you're not listenin'

Can you stop calling me baby

I've made up my mind already

We're running in circles