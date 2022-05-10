Este martes 10 de mayo comienza la nueva edición de Eurovisión con la primera gran semifinal, que arrancará a las 22.40 horas desde Turín (Italia). El jueves 12 de mayo será la segunda semifinal y el sábado 14 de mayo la gran gala final donde se elegirá al país ganador de entre los seleccionados.
Chanel Terrero será la encargada de representar a España con el tema SloMo, tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest. De hecho, las apuestas dan cada vez más esperanzas a la artista y podría obtener el mejor resultado para España en este siglo.
Así es la letra de 'Circles'
Andrea representará a Macedonia del Norte en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Circles.
I just want a healthy conversation1
Get it right and fix this situation
Everything is crumbling down beneath us
We run around, run around in circles
Tell me, is this our last temptation?
Can we even fix this situation?
Do I listen to my heart or mind, 'cause
We run around, run around in circles
Circles, circles
Oh, circles
You don't wanna test my limits
But something tells me you're not listenin'
Probably, you're going crazy
It's all you've been doing lately
You don't wanna test my limits
I gave you all, but you're not listenin'
Can you stop calling me baby
I've made up my mind already
We're running in circles
I just want a hеalthy conversation
Get it right and fix this situation
Everything is crumbling down bеneath us
We run around, run around in circles
We run around in circles
Ooh, yeah
You don't wanna test my limits
But something tells me you're not listenin'
Probably, you're going crazy
It's all you've been doing lately
You don't wanna test my limits
I gave you all, but you're not listenin'
Can you stop calling me baby
I've made up my mind already, yeah-eah
We're running
Oh...
You don't wanna test my limits
But something tells me you're not listenin'
Probably, you're going crazy
It's all you've been doing lately
You don't wanna test my limits
I gave you all, but you're not listenin'
Can you stop calling me baby
I've made up my mind already
We're running in circles
Comentarios