Qué dice la letra de 'Breathe', la canción de Vladana que representará a Montenegro en Eurovisión 2022

Este martes 10 de mayo comienza la nueva edición de Eurovisión con la primera gran semifinal, que arrancará a las 22.40 horas desde Turín (Italia). El jueves 12 de mayo será la segunda semifinal y el sábado 14 de mayo la gran gala final donde se elegirá al país ganador de entre los seleccionados.
Chanel Terrero será la encargada de representar a España con el tema SloMo, tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest. De hecho, las apuestas dan cada vez más esperanzas a la artista y podría obtener el mejor resultado para España en este siglo.
Así es el tema 'Breathe'
Vladana representará a Montenegro en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Breathe.
The pain will go away they say
And the clouds fall
You'll keep the things to feel their smell
Just to make you warm
No, nothing feels the same
The fear won't leave you anyway
The battle for the life
Is bigger than you know
To act so selfishly is unforgivable
The air is what they need
Air is what they breathe
They'll die without it
It's unforgivable
Breathe, breathe
Fight for your life
Breathe, breathe
Go to sleep and dream that we
We will be reborn
Our souls will find themselves again
In the sweat of the storm
No, nothing feels the same
The fear won't leave you anyway
The battle for the life
Is bigger than you know
To act so selfishly is unforgivable
The air is what they need
The air is what they breathe
They'll die without it
It's unforgivable
The air is what they need
The air is what they breathe
They'll die without it
It's unforgivable
Unforgivable, forgivable
Nothing would feel the same
Unforgivable, forgivable
We can't lose them
Have to save them
It's unforgivable
Breathe, breathe
Fight for your life
You better breathe
The air is what they need
The air is what they breathe
They'll die without it
It's unforgivable
