Qué dice la letra de 'Breathe', la canción de Vladana que representará a Montenegro en Eurovisión 2022

Este martes 10 de mayo comienza la nueva edición de Eurovisión con la primera gran semifinal, que arrancará a las 22.40 horas desde Turín (Italia). El jueves 12 de mayo será la segunda semifinal y el sábado 14 de mayo la gran gala final donde se elegirá al país ganador de entre los seleccionados.

Chanel Terrero será la encargada de representar a España con el tema SloMo, tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest. De hecho, las apuestas dan cada vez más esperanzas a la artista y podría obtener el mejor resultado para España en este siglo.

Así es el tema 'Breathe'

Vladana representará a Montenegro en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Breathe.

The pain will go away they say

And the clouds fall

You'll keep the things to feel their smell

Just to make you warm

No, nothing feels the same

The fear won't leave you anyway

The battle for the life

Is bigger than you know

To act so selfishly is unforgivable

The air is what they need

Air is what they breathe

They'll die without it

It's unforgivable

Breathe, breathe

Fight for your life

Breathe, breathe

Go to sleep and dream that we

We will be reborn

Our souls will find themselves again

In the sweat of the storm

No, nothing feels the same

The fear won't leave you anyway

The battle for the life

Is bigger than you know

To act so selfishly is unforgivable

The air is what they need

The air is what they breathe

They'll die without it

It's unforgivable

The air is what they need

The air is what they breathe

They'll die without it

It's unforgivable

Unforgivable, forgivable

Nothing would feel the same

Unforgivable, forgivable

We can't lose them

Have to save them

It's unforgivable

Breathe, breathe

Fight for your life

You better breathe

The air is what they need

The air is what they breathe

They'll die without it

It's unforgivable