Qué dice la letra de 'I Am What I Am', la canción de Emma Muscat que representará a Malta en Eurovisión 2022

Este martes 10 de mayo comienza la nueva edición de Eurovisión con la primera gran semifinal, que arrancará a las 22.40 horas desde Turín (Italia). El jueves 12 de mayo será la segunda semifinal y el sábado 14 de mayo la gran gala final donde se elegirá al país ganador de entre los seleccionados.

Chanel Terrero será la encargada de representar a España con el tema SloMo, tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest. De hecho, las apuestas dan cada vez más esperanzas a la artista y podría obtener el mejor resultado para España en este siglo.

Así es el tema 'I Am What I Am'

Emma Muscat representará a Malta en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción I Am What I Am.

Every time I fall down (oh-ooh)

As soon as I hit the ground (oh-ooh)

Remind me who I am, yeah

And I'll get back up again

Gettin' up, gettin' up, yeah-eah

This is my masterplan

I'm gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I'm gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I am

I am what I am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I'll make them understand, yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

Devils inside my head (yeah)

Late at night in my bed (yeah)

It's time I shut you up, yeah

'Cause I think I've had enough

I've had enough, had enough, yeah-eah

This is my masterplan

I'm gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I'm gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I am

I am what I am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I'll make them understand, yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am (oh yeah)

Oh yeah

Oh-ooh

I am what I am

I am what I am

This is my masterplan

I'm gonna take a stand

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I believe that I can

I'm gonna take command

Take it or leave it

I am what I am

I am what I am

I am what I am

Bending backwards trying to fit in

I'll make them understand, yeah

Take it or leave it

I am what I am