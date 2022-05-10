Qué dice la letra de 'I Am What I Am', la canción de Emma Muscat que representará a Malta en Eurovisión 2022

Este martes 10 de mayo comienza la nueva edición de Eurovisión con la primera gran semifinal, que arrancará a las 22.40 horas desde Turín (Italia). El jueves 12 de mayo será la segunda semifinal y el sábado 14 de mayo la gran gala final donde se elegirá al país ganador de entre los seleccionados.
Chanel Terrero será la encargada de representar a España con el tema SloMo, tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest. De hecho, las apuestas dan cada vez más esperanzas a la artista y podría obtener el mejor resultado para España en este siglo.
Así es el tema 'I Am What I Am'
Emma Muscat representará a Malta en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción I Am What I Am.
Every time I fall down (oh-ooh)
As soon as I hit the ground (oh-ooh)
Remind me who I am, yeah
And I'll get back up again
Gettin' up, gettin' up, yeah-eah
This is my masterplan
I'm gonna take a stand
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I believe that I can
I'm gonna take command
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I am what I am
I am what I am
Bending backwards trying to fit in
I'll make them understand, yeah
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
Devils inside my head (yeah)
Late at night in my bed (yeah)
It's time I shut you up, yeah
'Cause I think I've had enough
I've had enough, had enough, yeah-eah
This is my masterplan
I'm gonna take a stand
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I believe that I can
I'm gonna take command
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I am what I am
I am what I am
Bending backwards trying to fit in
I'll make them understand, yeah
Take it or leave it
I am what I am (oh yeah)
Oh yeah
Oh-ooh
I am what I am
I am what I am
This is my masterplan
I'm gonna take a stand
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I believe that I can
I'm gonna take command
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
I am what I am
I am what I am
Bending backwards trying to fit in
I'll make them understand, yeah
Take it or leave it
I am what I am
Comentarios