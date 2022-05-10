Qué dice la letra de 'I.M', la canción de Michael Ben David que representará a Israel en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es la letra de 'I.M'

Israel, que había elegido a Michael Ben David para cantar I.M, anunció a mediados de abril que se retiraba del festival. No osbtante, participará finalmente en Eurovisión tras solucionar su "problema de seguridad".

Baby

Sometimes love can bring you down

But, honey

Keep your head up

Keep your head up

Keep your head up

Remember who you are

You can call me crazy

Or just call my name

You can say that I'm stunning

It's not a shame

'Cause I know I am

I know I am, hah

'Cause I know I am

I know I am

I like this attitude

I like the game

You can say that I'm brave

I'm never the same

'Cause I know I am (I know I am)

I know I am (I know I am)

'Cause I know I am (I know I am)

Hah, I know I am

Baby, come with me, follow me

Tell me if we can take it to the floor

(Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh)

I'm the fire, the power

And if you're asking

I was gonna take it all (All, all)

You know I am

You know I am

'Cause I na-na-na know I am, am

And no one brings me down

I'm gonna take the crown

Give it to me now

I'm shameless and I'm spotless and I'm flawless

Always take it up 'cause I'm a winner, I don't want less

Going for the things I should and maybe I'm ferocious

Making you the one I want and I'm not even topless (Be cautious)

It's going down for real

Twenty twenty-two, let's seal the deal

(Middle East) Is the new sex appeal

Bam, bam, this is how it feel

Baby, come with me, follow me

Tell me if we can take it to the floor

(Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh)

Ooh, I'm the fire, the power

And if you're asking

I was gonna take it all (All, all, all)

You know I am

You know I am

'Cause I na-na-na know I am, am

And no one brings me down

I'm gonna take the crown

Baby

Sometimes life can bring you down

But I'll remember

To always keep my head up

'Cause no one brings me down

I'm gonna take the crown

Give it to me now