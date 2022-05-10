Qué dice la letra de 'I.M', la canción de Michael Ben David que representará a Israel en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Así es la letra de 'I.M'
Israel, que había elegido a Michael Ben David para cantar I.M, anunció a mediados de abril que se retiraba del festival. No osbtante, participará finalmente en Eurovisión tras solucionar su "problema de seguridad".
Baby
Sometimes love can bring you down
But, honey
Keep your head up
Keep your head up
Keep your head up
Remember who you are
You can call me crazy
Or just call my name
You can say that I'm stunning
It's not a shame
'Cause I know I am
I know I am, hah
'Cause I know I am
I know I am
I like this attitude
I like the game
You can say that I'm brave
I'm never the same
'Cause I know I am (I know I am)
I know I am (I know I am)
'Cause I know I am (I know I am)
Hah, I know I am
Baby, come with me, follow me
Tell me if we can take it to the floor
(Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh)
I'm the fire, the power
And if you're asking
I was gonna take it all (All, all)
You know I am
You know I am
'Cause I na-na-na know I am, am
And no one brings me down
I'm gonna take the crown
Give it to me now
I'm shameless and I'm spotless and I'm flawless
Always take it up 'cause I'm a winner, I don't want less
Going for the things I should and maybe I'm ferocious
Making you the one I want and I'm not even topless (Be cautious)
It's going down for real
Twenty twenty-two, let's seal the deal
(Middle East) Is the new sex appeal
Bam, bam, this is how it feel
Baby, come with me, follow me
Tell me if we can take it to the floor
(Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh-ooh)
Ooh, I'm the fire, the power
And if you're asking
I was gonna take it all (All, all, all)
You know I am
You know I am
'Cause I na-na-na know I am, am
And no one brings me down
I'm gonna take the crown
Baby
Sometimes life can bring you down
But I'll remember
To always keep my head up
'Cause no one brings me down
I'm gonna take the crown
Give it to me now
