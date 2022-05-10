Qué dice la letra de 'That´s Rich', la canción de Brooke que representará a Irlanda en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es la letra de 'That's Rich'

Brooke representará a Irlanda en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción That's Rich.

Take your mirror off the wall

Ain't you getting bored of your reflection?

I'm tired of dodging all your calls

You wanna be the centre of attention

I'm getting sick of ya now

Stop sending flowers

I'll just burn them all

And you'll cry for hours

Always putting me down

Well, I've got news for you

You say I'm using you now

Hey, stupid

That's rich

When it's coming from you

And that's rich

Well, I've got nothing to prove

That's rich

You think I dressed up for you

And that's rich (hah)

Bye, bye, fool (ow)

Bye, bye, fool (ow)

Bye, bye, fool

Used to think I need your help

To feel good, turns out I do it better

Think maybe you should please yourself

Because I'm over you, I'll see you never

I'm getting sick of ya now (so sick)

Stop sending flowers

I'll just burn them all

And you'll cry for hours

Always putting me down

Well, I've got news for you

You say I use you now

Hey, stupid

That's rich

When it's coming from you

And that's rich

Well, I've got nothing to prove

That's rich

You think I dressed up for you

And that's rich

Bye, bye, fool (ow)

Bye, bye, fool (ow)

Bye, bye, fool

I think it's funny how you miss me when you never knew me

You were a lazy lover, I moved on to ones that move me

Loser, lose your attitude, I'm doing good, that's on me

All glowed up, yeah, that's on me

You see me, now you want me?

(Now you want me? You want me?)

'Cause I don't need a lazy lover

(Now you want me? You want me?)

No, I don't wanna meet your mother

(Now you want me? You want me?)

Don't cry I'm sure you'll meet another

And you'll tell her you love her

Well, that's rich

When it's coming from you

And that's rich

Oh, I know all of your moves

That's rich

You think I've dressed up for you

And that's rich

Bye, bye, fool (ow)

Bye, bye, fool (ow)

Bye, bye, fool (ow)

Bye, bye, fool

Bye, bye, fool

Bye, bye, fool