Qué dice la letra de 'Rockstars', la canción de Malik Harris que representará a Alemania en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es la letra de 'Rockstars'

Malik Harris representará a Alemania en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Rockstars. "Es una canción que tiene un significado personal increíble para mí y ofrece un rayo de esperanza en estos tiempos difíciles, al mismo tiempo que le muestra a la gente que todos estamos en el mismo barco", señala el artista.

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we're in

The good old days before we all just leave 'em

I tried getting rid of the pain

I tried to make it go away, but it probably won't change

Always thinking 'bout my own worries

Remember back when we had no worries?

Now life just ain't hitting the same

I sit and miss and reminisce about innocent old days

When I was afraid of nobody

Now I'm afraid of being a nobody

Don't wanna leave my bed

I'll just stay and never get it together

'Cause the voices in my head

They keep saying it'll never get better

Look where we are

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we're in

The good old days before we all just leave 'em

Sometimes I got this kinda sting that's right inside my chest

Its only purpose is convincing me that I'm a mess

And even though it's always been an uninvited guest

It finds a way in nonetheless

Wish I could change my address

And you know

Just be somebody else for a couple of days

Although I'm pretty sure we all feel the same kinda way

'Cause if you think about it

Aren't we all set in a place

Where we look back at better days

And wish they weren't so far away?

I wish that I could just go back and be the way I was

I wish I'd still not give a damn 'bout how I come across

I wish the way I saw myself had never gotten lost

In all the worries, all the thoughts, overthinking all the parts

So exhausted, always caught up inside my doubts and flaws

And I'ma count them all

Somebody catch me, I'm 'bout to fall

Yeah, I'm 'bout to fall

Can we press pause?

Or do a restart

And be who we are?

We used to be the rockstars

Who never thought of no harm

'Til this thing we call life stopped gleaming

I wish there was a way to go back dreaming

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we're in

The good old days before we all just leave 'em

Didn't we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

Didn't we?

(We used to be the rockstars)

(We used to be the rockstars)

Remembering gets so hard

When time is moving so fast

Wish there was a way to know that we're in

The good old days before we all just leave 'em