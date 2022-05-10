Qué dice la letra de 'Lock Me In', la canción de Circus Mircus que representará a Georgia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es la letra de 'Lock Me In'

Show me what you got

On the count of...

From the ground up now

Here we come and we all know

Mama said not to show what you are

Step it up now

Get it done now

I hate what you got

Shoot it to the stars

To the top now

Across the moon and down

We are here 'til we blow up

Tryin' hard will not get you really far

Mix it up now

It's alright, pal (Circus Mircus)

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Now, right now, right now, right now

Now, right now, right now, right now

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

(Circus Mircus)

Make it 'til I break, and I never could take it

Now, right now, right now, right now

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

