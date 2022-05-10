Buscador avanzado
Temas del día

Qué dice la letra de 'Lock Me In', la canción de Circus Mircus que representará a Georgia en Eurovisión 2022

20minutos  NOTICIA10.05.2022 - 10:29h
Circo Mircus
Circus Mircus
Eurovision.tv

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es la letra de 'Lock Me In'

Show me what you got

On the count of...

From the ground up now

Here we come and we all know

Mama said not to show what you are

Step it up now

Get it done now

I hate what you got

Shoot it to the stars

To the top now

Across the moon and down

We are here 'til we blow up

Tryin' hard will not get you really far

Mix it up now

It's alright, pal (Circus Mircus)

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Now, right now, right now, right now

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Now, right now, right now, right now

Take me to the space craft, take me to dance club

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

(Circus Mircus)

Make it 'til I break, and I never could take it

Make it 'til I break, and I never could take it

Make it 'til I break, and I never could take it

Make it 'til I break, and I never could take it

Now, right now, right now, right now

Make it 'til I break, and I never could take it

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

Lock me up, lock me down

Lock me in, lock me out

Lock me sideways

Lock me up (up), lock me down (down)

Lock me in (in), lock me out (out)

Lock me sideways

Lock me up (up), lock me down (down)

Lock me in (in), lock me out (out)

Lock me sideways

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento La Redoute

10% Código Descuento La Redoute para TODA la Web

Código descuento ASOS

20% Cupón Promocional ASOS en el primer pedido Online

Código descuento Reebok

25% Código Promocional Reebok en Zapatillas y Ropa Deportiva

Código descuento Converse

15% Código Descuento Converse en tu Pedido

Código descuento Druni

Obtén hasta 80% de Ahorro en las ofertas flash de Druni

Código Descuento Primor

50% cupón descuento Primor en la segunda unidad de Flormar
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.