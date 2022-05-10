Buscador avanzado
Qué dice la letra de 'Jezebel', la canción de The Rasmus que representará a Finlandia en Eurovisión 2022

10.05.2022
The Rasmus.
The Rasmus.
Eurovision.tv

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es el tema de The Rasmus

The Rasmus representará a Finlandia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Jezabel. 

Midnight, it's time to put your face on

Game set, a killer shark in heels

I'm just the first shot on your hit list

High kicks, a predator on wheels

Woke up with bruises on my body

Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross

Your name's in lipstick on the mirror

Jezebel

I don't know how you got in my blood

Was it the dangerous things you do?

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel

If you're the hunter then I'm the prey

You lick your lips as you walk away

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel

At night you turn into a tiger

A girl who looks like she's a boy

The world's most ultimate survivor

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don't know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you're the hunter then I'm the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Sunrise, you crawl under the covers

Sleep tight until the dying sun

Tonight you'll catch another lover

Jezebel

Jezebel (Jezebel)

I don't know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)

Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)

You always wanted to be a star

Jezebel (Jezebel)

If you're the hunter then I'm the prey (Jezebel)

You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)

Your final kiss is to leave a scar

On a heart

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel (Jezebel)

Jezebel

