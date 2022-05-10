Qué dice la letra de 'Jezebel', la canción de The Rasmus que representará a Finlandia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Así es el tema de The Rasmus
The Rasmus representará a Finlandia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Jezabel.
Midnight, it's time to put your face on
Game set, a killer shark in heels
I'm just the first shot on your hit list
High kicks, a predator on wheels
Woke up with bruises on my body
Hands tied, like Jesus on the cross
Your name's in lipstick on the mirror
Jezebel
I don't know how you got in my blood
Was it the dangerous things you do?
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel
If you're the hunter then I'm the prey
You lick your lips as you walk away
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Jezebel
At night you turn into a tiger
A girl who looks like she's a boy
The world's most ultimate survivor
Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don't know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you're the hunter then I'm the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Sunrise, you crawl under the covers
Sleep tight until the dying sun
Tonight you'll catch another lover
Jezebel
Jezebel (Jezebel)
I don't know how you got in my blood (Jezebel)
Was it the dangerous things you do? (Jezebel)
You always wanted to be a star
Jezebel (Jezebel)
If you're the hunter then I'm the prey (Jezebel)
You lick your lips as you walk away (Jezebel)
Your final kiss is to leave a scar
On a heart
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel (Jezebel)
Jezebel
Comentarios