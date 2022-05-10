Qué dice la letra de 'Hope', la canción de Stefan que representará a Estonia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es el tema de Stefan

Stefan será el encargado de representar a Estonia en Eurovisión 2022 con la canción Hope.

We let them tell us what to do, why, why, why

We live to die for worthy things, ya, ya, ya

We promised we would never lose our pride

Your word's worth nothing if you lie

We're standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud

And I'm happy to be working my own ground

We'll be the last ones breathing here

Hey, sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own

We're taught that we were born to lose, why, why, why?

Don't waste your breath, it's time to choose, ya, ya, ya

We promised we would never lose our pride

Everyday they try to turn it into lies

We're standing tall and looking up, our Father would be proud

And I'm happy to be working my own ground

I said, "Hey sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own"

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

We let them tell us what to do, why, why, why?

We live to die for worthy things, ya, ya, ya

No matter what they try, tearing up our lives

I know we will always rise

I said, "Hey, sing your heart out boy

For all the people great and small

Oh, when all else is lost

The future still remains our own"

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

The future still remains our own

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope

I hope, I hope, I hope