Qué dice la letra de 'Lights Off', la canción de We Are Domi que representará a República Checa en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es la letra de 'Lights Off'

We Are Domi representará a la República Checa en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Lights Off.

I lost my soul, forgot my way

There's no mistakes that I've not made

Changes hurt and I'm alone

But people say, "My, how you've grown"

Tried changing jobs, tried changing lovers

Changing my furniture, change my bed covers

I'd change my heart, but there's not a chance

So I turn the lights off

Where are you now when I miss you? (You)

You're sailin' around in my peripheral (Hey)

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Where are you now, ohhh?

Where are you now?

I'll ring the changеs, make a plan

I'm small, but mighty, yes, I can

I'll build a fortress, I'll build a wall

I'll be a queen, invincible

Tried changing jobs, tried changing lovers

Changing my furniture, change my bed covers

I'd change my heart, but there's not a chance

So I turn the lights off

Where are you now when I miss you? (You)

You're sailin' around in my peripheral (Oh yeah)

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Where are you now, ohhh?

Where are you now?

Once again I'm left without control

I'm far away, but can you hear me call?

Where are you now?

Where are you now when I miss you?

You're sailin' around in my peripheral

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Where are you now, ohhh?

Where are you now?