Qué dice la letra de 'Fade to Black', la canción de Nadir Rustamli que representará a Azerbaijan en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Letra de la canción 'Fade to Black'
Nadir Rustamli será el encargado de representar a Azerbaijan en Eurovisión 2022 con este tema:
Stay
The story barely started
Can't you stay?
Do you really want no part of this?
Want a so sweet reverie?
You back off slowly through the door
You always go and blame the weather, the weather
It hurts so fast
When love goes bad
Until at last
We fade to black
And I'm numb, numb
Numb, numb
Wait
I need some time to fix this
Can't you wait?
We can't afford to miss this
You back off slowly through the door
You always go and blame the weather, the weather
It hurts so fast
When love goes bad
Until at last
We fade to black
And I'm numb, numb
Numb, numb
We're living in a memory
The present is the price I pay
Fade to black
We fade to black
We're living in a memory
The present is the price I pay
It hurts so fast
When love goes bad
Until at last
We fade to black
