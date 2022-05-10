Qué dice la letra de 'Fade to Black', la canción de Nadir Rustamli que representará a Azerbaijan en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Letra de la canción 'Fade to Black'

Nadir Rustamli será el encargado de representar a Azerbaijan en Eurovisión 2022 con este tema:

Stay

The story barely started

Can't you stay?

Do you really want no part of this?

Want a so sweet reverie?

You back off slowly through the door

You always go and blame the weather, the weather

It hurts so fast

When love goes bad

Until at last

We fade to black

And I'm numb, numb

Numb, numb

Wait

I need some time to fix this

Can't you wait?

We can't afford to miss this

You back off slowly through the door

You always go and blame the weather, the weather

It hurts so fast

When love goes bad

Until at last

We fade to black

And I'm numb, numb

Numb, numb

We're living in a memory

The present is the price I pay

Fade to black

We fade to black

We're living in a memory

The present is the price I pay

It hurts so fast

When love goes bad

Until at last

We fade to black