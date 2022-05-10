Qué dice la letra de 'Not The Same', la canción de Sheldon Riley que representará a Australia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición. En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Esta es la canción que representa a Australia

Sheldon Riley representará a Australia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Not The Same.

I was told at six years old

They'd avoid me if my heart was cold

Found it hard to talk and speak my mind

They never liked the things that I would like

Cause you're told to play but you're not the same

As the other kids playing the same games

Try to jump on in but they push away

So far away...

I'm not the same, no

I'm not the same, no

Years went by I tried and tried

My father asked me if today I smiled

I said — "yes, I did" — but that's a lie

Oh, I always tell those lies

Then you run and hide, hide the break inside

Till you realize that the light shines bright

Through those, oh, who've broke inside

I'm not the same, no

I'm not the same, no

I'm not the same, no

I'm not the same, no

Cause you never want to be the kind of person

Who can't work it for those ones who can not word it

Cause you've been the kind of person who felt this pain

Oh, yeah, I felt this pain

So you go and leave the pain and find another way

To make yourself another game, maybe one for all to play

Because it's not just me who's not the same, we're not the same

We're not the same, no...

We're not the same, no...

We're not the same, no!

We're not the same, no!