Qué dice la letra de 'Snap', la canción de Rosa Linn que representará a Armenia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición. En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Esta es la canción que representa a Armenia
It's 4 am
I can't turn my head off
Wishin' these memories would fade
They never do
Turns out people lie
They say, "Just snap your fingers
As if it was really that easy for me to get over you
I just need time
Snapping one, two
Where are you?
You're still in my heart
Snapping three, four
Don't need you here anymore
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap
I'm writing a song
Said, "This is the last one
How many last songs are left?
I'm losing count
Since June twenty-second
My heart's been on fire
I've been spending my nights in the ring
Tryna put it out
So I'm snapping one, two
Where are you?
You're still in my heart
Snapping three, four
Don't need you here anymore
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-ooh
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-ooh
And if one more person says, "You should get over it
Oh, I might stop talking to people before I snap, snap, snap
Oh, I might stop talking to people before I snap
Snapping one, two
Where are you? (Where are you?)
You're still in my heart (Still in my heart)
Snapping three, four
Don't need you here anymore (Need you here anymore)
Get out of my heart
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-ooh (Snap)
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-ooh (Snap)
Get out of my heart
Oh-oh-oh-ooh
'Cause I might snap
Oh-oh-oh-ooh (Get out of my heart, get out of my)
'Cause I might snap
