Qué dice la letra de 'Snap', la canción de Rosa Linn que representará a Armenia en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición. En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Esta es la canción que representa a Armenia



It's 4 am

I can't turn my head off

Wishin' these memories would fade

They never do

Turns out people lie

They say, "Just snap your fingers

As if it was really that easy for me to get over you

I just need time

Snapping one, two

Where are you?

You're still in my heart

Snapping three, four

Don't need you here anymore

Get out of my heart

'Cause I might snap

I'm writing a song

Said, "This is the last one

How many last songs are left?

I'm losing count

Since June twenty-second

My heart's been on fire

I've been spending my nights in the ring

Tryna put it out

So I'm snapping one, two

Where are you?

You're still in my heart

Snapping three, four

Don't need you here anymore

Get out of my heart

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-ooh

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-ooh

And if one more person says, "You should get over it

Oh, I might stop talking to people before I snap, snap, snap

Oh, I might stop talking to people before I snap

Snapping one, two

Where are you? (Where are you?)

You're still in my heart (Still in my heart)

Snapping three, four

Don't need you here anymore (Need you here anymore)

Get out of my heart

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-ooh (Snap)

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-ooh (Snap)

Get out of my heart

Oh-oh-oh-ooh

'Cause I might snap

Oh-oh-oh-ooh (Get out of my heart, get out of my)

'Cause I might snap

