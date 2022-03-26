Temas del día
El mundo del rock llora la inesperada muerte de Taylor Hawkins: "No, no puede ser"

20minutos  NOTICIA26.03.2022 - 18:11h
El batería Taylor Hawkins tocando con los Foo Fighters en el Lollapalooza de Berlín en 2017.
WIKIPEDIA / RAPH_PH

La muerte de Taylor Hawkins, baterista de Foo Fighters, en la noche de este viernes ha conmocionado a la industria de la música. El mundo del rock llora ahora la pérdida del talentoso músico a través de distintos artistas del género que han lamentado su fallecimiento a través de sus redes sociales.

Icónicos cantantes como Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger o Axl Rose han enviado sus condolencias a la familia desde sus perfiles de Twitter. El vocalista de Black Sabbath ha recordado a Hawkins como "una gran persona y un músico increíble", y le ha dado su pésame a su mujer, sus hijos, su banda y sus seguidores. "Nos vemos al otro lado", se ha despedido, tal y como recoge Louder.

El líder de The Rolling Stones, por su parte, ha utilizado la misma plataforma para mostrar su profunda tristeza por la muerte del batería. "Mis pensamientos están con su familia y su grupo en este momento", ha publicado, mientras que Rose ha asegurado encontrarse "Conmocionado y entristecido (...). Era un gran tipo, un buen baterista y hombre de familia", le ha recordado.

El estadounidense también ha rememorado que "¡siempre fue genial verlo!", al mismo tiempo que expresaba su deseo de verlo junto al resto de sus compañeros en Daytona, donde se celebra el Rockville 2022 en el que tanto los Foo Fighters como Guns N'Roses actuarán. 

El ex-Beatle Ringo Starr ha mandado todo su cariño a la familia y al grupo nacido en Seattle, y Liam Gallagher, exintegrante de Oasis, también le ha dedicado unas emotivas palabras al músico tras su fallecimiento, por el que sea ha mostrado "absolutamente devastado".

El guitarrista de Queen, Brian May, ha sentido de igual forma la muerte Hawkins, aún sin poder creerse lo sucedido. "No, no puede ser. Con el corazón roto. Taylor, eras familia para nosotros. Nuestro amigo, nuestro hermano, nuestro querido hijo. Que Dios te bendiga. Te echaremos mucho de menos", ha escrito en un post de Instagram junto a una imagen de dos noticias que recogían el fallecimiento del batería.

El músico Tom Morello ha destacado sobre él que "me encantaba tu espíritu y tu imparable poder de rock", al mismo tiempo que el grupo The Offspring le ha nombrado como "uno de los mejores bateristas del rock", y ambos le han trasladado su apoyo y su pésame a su familia.

Chris Martin, vocalista de Coldplay, ha querido recordar a Hawkins sobre el escenario, dedicándole Everglow tras recordarle como "un gran amigo" y "una persona hermosa" al que querían mucho.

Paul Stanley, vocalista de Kiss, el exmiembro de Creed o Alter Bridge, Mark Tremonti, Billy Idol, The Smashing Pumpkins, el bajista de Kiss, Gene Simmons, o Nickelback han expresado de igual forma su pésame y su tristeza por el fallecimiento del batería, enviándole a Foo Fighters y a su familia sus condolencias.

