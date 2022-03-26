El mundo del rock llora la inesperada muerte de Taylor Hawkins: "No, no puede ser"

La muerte de Taylor Hawkins, baterista de Foo Fighters, en la noche de este viernes ha conmocionado a la industria de la música. El mundo del rock llora ahora la pérdida del talentoso músico a través de distintos artistas del género que han lamentado su fallecimiento a través de sus redes sociales.
Icónicos cantantes como Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger o Axl Rose han enviado sus condolencias a la familia desde sus perfiles de Twitter. El vocalista de Black Sabbath ha recordado a Hawkins como "una gran persona y un músico increíble", y le ha dado su pésame a su mujer, sus hijos, su banda y sus seguidores. "Nos vemos al otro lado", se ha despedido, tal y como recoge Louder.
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
El líder de The Rolling Stones, por su parte, ha utilizado la misma plataforma para mostrar su profunda tristeza por la muerte del batería. "Mis pensamientos están con su familia y su grupo en este momento", ha publicado, mientras que Rose ha asegurado encontrarse "Conmocionado y entristecido (...). Era un gran tipo, un buen baterista y hombre de familia", le ha recordado.
El estadounidense también ha rememorado que "¡siempre fue genial verlo!", al mismo tiempo que expresaba su deseo de verlo junto al resto de sus compañeros en Daytona, donde se celebra el Rockville 2022 en el que tanto los Foo Fighters como Guns N'Roses actuarán.
So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022
Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.— Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022
El ex-Beatle Ringo Starr ha mandado todo su cariño a la familia y al grupo nacido en Seattle, y Liam Gallagher, exintegrante de Oasis, también le ha dedicado unas emotivas palabras al músico tras su fallecimiento, por el que sea ha mostrado "absolutamente devastado".
El guitarrista de Queen, Brian May, ha sentido de igual forma la muerte Hawkins, aún sin poder creerse lo sucedido. "No, no puede ser. Con el corazón roto. Taylor, eras familia para nosotros. Nuestro amigo, nuestro hermano, nuestro querido hijo. Que Dios te bendiga. Te echaremos mucho de menos", ha escrito en un post de Instagram junto a una imagen de dos noticias que recogían el fallecimiento del batería.
God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022
Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2022
El músico Tom Morello ha destacado sobre él que "me encantaba tu espíritu y tu imparable poder de rock", al mismo tiempo que el grupo The Offspring le ha nombrado como "uno de los mejores bateristas del rock", y ambos le han trasladado su apoyo y su pésame a su familia.
Chris Martin, vocalista de Coldplay, ha querido recordar a Hawkins sobre el escenario, dedicándole Everglow tras recordarle como "un gran amigo" y "una persona hermosa" al que querían mucho.
God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e— Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022
Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S— The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022
.@coldplay le dedicó "Everglow" a Taylor Hawkins durante su show en el Estadio BBVA en Monterrey. Chris Martin reveló que justo antes de subir al escenario, la banda se enteró de la triste noticia del fallecimiento del baterista de los @foofighters 😪 pic.twitter.com/FZo9vmoEVD— Sopitas (@sopitas) March 26, 2022
Paul Stanley, vocalista de Kiss, el exmiembro de Creed o Alter Bridge, Mark Tremonti, Billy Idol, The Smashing Pumpkins, el bajista de Kiss, Gene Simmons, o Nickelback han expresado de igual forma su pésame y su tristeza por el fallecimiento del batería, enviándole a Foo Fighters y a su familia sus condolencias.
Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022
RIP Taylor Hawkins, such devastating news!!🙏🙏 https://t.co/CDb9Af1q6q— Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) March 26, 2022
So tragic. 💔 Rest in peace Taylor. @taylorhawkins pic.twitter.com/1rhGIQHmFZ— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui
Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94— Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022
