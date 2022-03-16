Terremoto en Japón

Las autoridades de Japón han informado este miércoles de un terremoto de magnitud 7,3 en la escala Richter frente a la costa de Fukushima. El seísmo ha provocado igualmente una alerta de tsunami.
Estos son los vídeos más espectaculares que los ciudadanos están compartiendo en sus redes sociales.
🛑🛑🇯🇵🇯🇵 | JAPAN— WikiWar (@wiki_war) March 16, 2022
Starkes Erdbeben in Japan #terremoto #sismo #Japon #Japan #Earthquake #Fukushima #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/i0W0TDBp7p
#BREAKING 2— ♆ＡＢＹＳＳ ℭ 𝔥 𝔯 𝔬 𝔫 𝔦 𝔠 𝔩 𝔢 𝔰 (@AbyssChronicles) March 16, 2022
⭕ ⚠️🌊 A Powerful 7.3 magnitude #earthquake hits north #Japan, #tsunami alert issued#Fukushima
📰 https://t.co/5vKxdEUgnS
Wed Mar 16 2022
🔱 𝖠 𝖡 𝖸 𝖲 𝖲 ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔦𝔠𝔩𝔢𝔰 | 𝙳𝚘𝚘𝚖 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 pic.twitter.com/j8P6HS0roC
Japonya'da 7.3 şiddetinde deprem— Acun SAH (@Acunsah) March 16, 2022
Tsunami uyarısı
7.3 earthquake in Japan pic.twitter.com/61IazddGxx
Strong M7.3 earthquake rocking Fukushima, this is my desk in Tokyo now - you can hear the whole apartment building shaking. Scary. pic.twitter.com/UiiM7yzmkN— John Daub (ONLY in JAPAN) (@ONLYinJAPANtv) March 16, 2022
BREAKING: Live cam captures shaking as strong earthquake hits Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/UqEZdEKoKy— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 16, 2022
WATCH: Woman captures the moment 2 strong earthquakes hit off central #Japan pic.twitter.com/qr2mPBvDrp— GBN (@GBNfeed) March 16, 2022
