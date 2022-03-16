Temas del día
Buscador avanzado

Los vídeos más sobrecogedores del fuerte terremoto en Japón cerca de Fukushima

20MINUTOS.ESNOTICIA16.03.2022 - 16:18h
Terremoto en Japón
Terremoto en Japón
TWITTER
Terremoto en Japón
TWITTER

Las autoridades de Japón han informado este miércoles de un terremoto de magnitud 7,3 en la escala Richter frente a la costa de Fukushima. El seísmo ha provocado igualmente una alerta de tsunami.

Estos son los vídeos más espectaculares que los ciudadanos están compartiendo en sus redes sociales.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Fnac

♥ Aprovecha hasta 30% de Rebaja en Regalos Fnac Día del Padre

Cupón El Corte Inglés

20% de REGALO en el Especial Deportes El Corte Inglés

Cupón ebay

Energía renovable por 20% menos con el cupón descuento eBay

Cupón Aliexpress

Hasta 70% Cupón Aliexpress en el Centro de Cupones

Código promocional Amazon

25% Código Promocional Amazon en Fundas y Accesorios para Kindle y Fire

Cupón Carrefour

20€ Cupón Bienvenida Carrefour Supermercado Online para tu Primera Cesta
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.