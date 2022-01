🚨 PLAYMO News🚨

A small robot from Playmo City is making it big and is travelling to the @Space_Station to visit @esa-astronaut @astro_matthias. Shortly before the start of his rocket, @ROBertknows_PM had a few words for us.🚀#ESAxPLAYMOBIL #ROBertknows #PLAYMOBIL @ESA_de pic.twitter.com/nHFPzE3SwW