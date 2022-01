Una isla de Tonga desaparece casi por completo tras una erupción volcánica

#ImageOfTheDay #HungaTonga



A disastrous 🌋#eruption took place in the #Tonga Archipelago on 15 January



A volcanic island has completely vanished, as can be seen by comparing



↙️#Sentinel2's🇪🇺🛰️optical image of 2 Jan. and

↘️#Sentinel1's🇪🇺🛰️SAR image acquired ~12 h after the 🌋 pic.twitter.com/yrZsSqlPqO