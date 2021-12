Debate sobre acortar las cuarentenas | Los expertos advierten: "Uno se ahorra días de trabajo y otros los pierden"

Epidemiology Lens:



CDC Decision to cut isolation to 5 days is to help the work force



But:



w/out a negative test- can backfire



Person A goes back infectious —>



Infects 3 People: B,C,D



3-5 work days saved for Person A

15 work days lost for B,C,D



Net Loss of 10-12 work days https://t.co/Al1P2eHZyB