Highgrove House, el lugar donde el príncipe Carlos se encontraba con Camila a espaldas de Diana de Gales

🎆The Royal Gardens at Highgrove would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year🎆



We look forward to welcoming you all to The Royal Gardens at Highgrove in 2021 🥂🍾



Let's take a look back through the seasons...#ThrowbackThursday#LittleBirdPhotography#HighgrovePhotographypic.twitter.com/8McH89pSl1