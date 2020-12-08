Un exgeneral retirado del Ejército asegura que "los extraterrestres existen" y que Trump estuvo a punto de revelarlo

El profesor Haim Eshed, general retirado del ejército israelí, asegura que los extraterrestres existen, que han entrado en contacto con los humanos y que se ha mantenido en secreto porque "la humanidad no está preparada" para afrontar la evidencia.
En una entrevista con el medio Yediot Aharonot explica que Estados Unidos e Israel han tratado con alienígenas desde hace años. Eshed, de 87 años y exdirector del área de seguridad espacial de Israel durante 30 años, añade que existe una "Federación Galáctica" y que los contactos con los humanos tienen como objetivo investigar y entender "el material del que está hecho el universo".
′′ The UFOs asked not to advertise that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. They don't want us to have mass hysteria. They want to make us sane and understanding first"— Project Unity (@TheProjectUnity) December 6, 2020
- Fmr Head of Israels Space Program | Prof. Haim Eshedhttps://t.co/SIwQzogCuwpic.twitter.com/XuoTOSkMNu
El exgeneral hebreo apunta finalmente que existe una base subterránea secreta en Marte donde habitan estadounidenses junto a representantes de civilizaciones extraterrestres. Y que el propio presidente Donald Trump estuvo "a punto" de revelar su existencia, un anuncio que fue frenado por la citada federación para evitar un episodio de pánico masivo. "Creen que la humanidad todavía debe evolucionar y llegar a un punto en el que puedan entender el espacio y las naves interestelares".
"Si digo esto ahora y no hace cincos años es porque antes me habrían llevado al hospital por decirlo"
"Si digo esto ahora y no hace cincos años es porque antes me habrían llevado al hospital por decirlo", asegura Eshed, que añade más detalles en su libro The Universe Beyond the Horizon como que los aliens han prevenido desastres nucleares. "Ahora no tengo nada que perder, tengo mis premios, mis títulos y soy respetado en universidades en el extranjero".
A Galactic Federation. Humanity is not ready. President Trump knows all about it. The claims from former Israeli space chief Haim Eshed about an alien presence are extraordinary, but is this a practical joke that's lost in translation, or is someone in the know breaking ranks?— Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) December 8, 2020
By the way, Haim Eshed is not the first to bring this to light. Most importantly, they are not just in contact with the U.S. and Israel. And, we are SO ready! #alienshttps://t.co/oavJBfX3D6— Giorgio A. Tsoukalos (@Tsoukalos) December 8, 2020
