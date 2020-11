Trump publica un vídeo recopilatorio de sus bailes en mítines a escasas horas de las ceñidas elecciones estadounidenses

The @WeVillagePeople's hit song YMCA has been a regular presence at @realDonaldTrump's rallies. The president loves it, so do his supporters. But, what do those behind the hit song think? @KattyKay_ and @jamesbbcnews checked in with lead singer @victorwillis for a chat. #BBCNewspic.twitter.com/CKLBuyl1n1