Los escalofriantes vídeos del pánico tras los ataques terroristas en Viena

El pánico se ha apoderado de Viena la noche de este lunes, cuando un grupo de terroristas ha perpetrado varios ataques simultáneos en el centro de la capital austriaca.
El caos en las calles de la ciudad ha sido registrado por varios ciudadanos y medios, que han compartido por redes los vídeos que han grabado con sus móviles, en los que se puede ver hombres armados disparando y gente corriendo.
#Wien#Vienna#Austria#Schissereipic.twitter.com/K22OXLnQh2— Georgia_HGrabar (@GHG19hr) November 2, 2020
#Vienna#terror attack— Enter_Your-Name (@tr00puRR) November 2, 2020
Closer view of people reacting and running away from the gunfire which can be heard in the background pic.twitter.com/e6NyKgHEuy
HAPPENING NOW: Total chaos in #Paris as anti-lockdown demonstrators take to the streets. #Francepic.twitter.com/unEZfkCtuQ— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) November 2, 2020
BREAKING: Interior Minister of #Austria says shootings & hostage taking across #Vienna part of coordinated terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/WxxCl4LPRV— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) November 2, 2020
#BREAKING: Footage of one of the Vienna attackers in Austria pic.twitter.com/HuZJa3SN7H— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2020
Comentarios