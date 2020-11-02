Buscador avanzado

Los escalofriantes vídeos del pánico tras los ataques terroristas en Viena

20minutos  02.11.2020 - 22:56h
Un policía apunta en las afueras del restaurante japonés Akakiko en Viena.
Un policía apunta en las afueras del restaurante japonés Akakiko en Viena.
EP

El pánico se ha apoderado de Viena la noche de este lunes, cuando un grupo de terroristas ha perpetrado varios ataques simultáneos en el centro de la capital austriaca.

El caos en las calles de la ciudad ha sido registrado por varios ciudadanos y medios, que han compartido por redes los vídeos que han grabado con sus móviles, en los que se puede ver hombres armados disparando y gente corriendo.

