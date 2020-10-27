Buscador avanzado

'The Palm Fountain', la fuente más grande del mundo se encuentra en Dubai

20minutos  27.10.2020 - 13:43h
Palm Fountain, Dubai.
Palm Fountain, Dubai.
Nealt - WIKIMEDIA

The Palm Fountain ha conseguido el récord Guinness como la fuente más grande del mundo. Con un total de 7.327 metros cuadrados, esta fuente se encuentra ubicada en Dubai, Emiratos Árabes Unidos. 

Aunque, lógicamente, el agua es protagonista de esta obra arquitectónica, también lo son las luces y los elementos que permiten lanzar el agua a 105 metros de altura. 

La fuente, que se encuentra en The Pointe, en Palm Jumerah, posee más de 3.000 luces LED de diferentes colores y uno de los mayores atractivos es que se encuentra frente al mar. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

*⁣⁣⁣⁣ تعرفوا معنا على أكبر نافورة في العالم والتي تمتد على مساحة 7,327 متر مربع.⁣ ⁣ عملت "نخيل" على تشيد النافورة العملاقة والتي تدعى "نافورة النخلة" في "النخلة جميرا" في إمارة #دبي.⁣ ⁣ كما تتميز النافورة بوجود 3 آلاف مصباح ومضخات عملاقة تقذف الماء إلى ارتفاع 105 أمتار مضيئة بأنوارها سماء المدينة.⁣ ⁣ هل ستقومون بزيارة نافورة النخلة؟⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Discover the world’s largest fountain measuring at a whopping 7,327 m² by @nakheelofficial (UAE).⁣ ⁣ The record-breaking fountain named “The Palm Fountain” was designed with different color and brightness controls. ⁣ ⁣ Located at @thepointepalm at Palm Jumeirah, #ThePalmFountain show creates harmony while dancing to songs from all around the world.⁣ ⁣ The fountain is capable of blasting water up to 105 meters high! with 3,000 LED lights, the dancing fountain lights up the skies.⁣ ⁣ Will you visit the Palm Fountain?⁣ ⁣ _______________________⁣ ⁣ #GUINNESSWORLDRECORDS #GWR #OFFICIALLYAMAZING #fountain #water #travel #photography #city #art #waterfountain #mall #Dubai #UAE⁣ #غينيس_للأرقام_القياسية #أرقام_قياسية

Una publicación compartida de Guinness World Records Arabia (@gwrarabia) el

The Palm Fountain ha desbancado así a la anterior fuente considerada la más grande del mundo, que era la de Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain, ubicada en Corea del Sur.

La inauguración de este atractivo se dio en directo, con la presencia de diferentes DJs, actuaciones de baile y un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales.

