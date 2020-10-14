Sergey Gorshkov gana el premio a Mejor Fotógrafo de vida salvaje 2020 con su foto de un tigre abrazando un árbol

El fotógrafo Sergey Gorshkov consiguió alzarse con el premio a Mejor Fotógrafo de Vida Salvaje del Año 2020 en la 56ª edición del concurso. En una ceremonia celebrada el pasado martes de forma virtual desde el museo de Ciencias Naturales de Londres, la Duquesa de Cambridge anunció el ganador de este año.
En esta ocasión el premio ha recaído en Gorshkov por su trabajo en el que consiguió retratar a un tigre de Siberia abrazando a un árbol. Para captar esta instantánea, el ruso dedicó 11 meses de su vida siguiendo el rastro del animal y colocando varias cámaras para capturar el momento.
La fotografía ganadora fue seleccionada por un jurado de expertos de entre casi 50.000 imágenes. La singularidad de la imagen no solo viene por el hecho de captar al animal en su hábitat natural sino también por hacerlo logrando capturar el entrañable momento en que abraza a un abeto de Manchuria para marcarlo con su olor.
Huge congratulations to our #WPY56 winners! 🏆— Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) October 13, 2020
Discover all the details behind this year's Young Winner, and this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year: https://t.co/Zwcab85ykA
El tigre de Siberia se encuentra en peligro de extinción y solo esta presente en esta región. Su preciada piel y huesos hicieron que los ejemplares se redujeran hasta quedar solamente entre 20 y 30 ejemplares en estado salvaje. Gracias a un gran esfuerzo de conservación del animal se consiguió que el número de estos supere ya la cifra de 500 ejemplares.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ура! Тигр победил! снято на территории ФГБУ "Земля леопарда" имени Николая Воронцова @amurleo_land @natural_history_museum #WPY56 #WPY #WildlifePhotography #WildlifePhotographyOfTheYear #siberiantiger #bigcatswildlife #savebigcats #mindenpictures #nikonambassador #nikon_сергейгоршков #nikon #natgeoyourshot #wildlifeplanet #natgeo #natgeoru #mrjangear #PNYeliteteam #wildlife #frozenplanet2 #pny The embrace Sergey Gorshkov RUSSIA This Amur tigress ranges over an enormous territory, here in in the Russian Far East, in the Land of the Leopard National Park. It’s a territory that needs to be large for there to be enough wild boar and deer to hunt. It is also overlapped by the even larger territories of possibly several males. Here she hugs an ancient Manchurian fir tree that may have been used for decades by tigers leaving scent marks, rubbing their cheek glands against the bark to leave messages for other tigers that, one day, may pass by. The Amur, or Siberian, tigers are confined almost entirely to the Russian Far East but are now thought to be the same subspecies as the Bengal tiger. The population has increased from a dangerously low point to 580–600 but are still threatened by poaching (mainly for traditional Chinese medicine) and loss of their taiga (snow forest) wilderness, along with hunting of their prey. With the help of the park rangers, Sergey first began his photographic ques he installed his first full camera‑trap system in January 2019, at this site, attaching the camera to a tree 10 metres (33 feet) away from the giant fir. ‘From then on, I could think of nothing else,’ he says. He would trek to the camera sites every three months. But tigers are extremely cautious of anything new in their environment, and he only ever achieved three pictures of tigers, though once he saw one – with night-vision equipment. ‘At that moment my hands started sharking.’ His picture of this magnificent female was captured in November 2019. The tigress has three cubs, and so his quest is now for a picture of the family in their taiga wilderness. Nikon Z 7 + 50mm f1.8 lens; 1/200 sec at f6.3; ISO 250; Cognisys camera-trap system .
Fundador de la Unión Rusa de Fotógrafos de Vida Silvestre, Gorshkov nació en una pequeña aldea de Siberia donde fue muchos años cazador. Tras un viaje a África que cambió su vida, el fotógrafo se dedicó a capturar instantáneas de la vida salvaje animal, especialmente en las regiones polares de Rusia.
Liina Heikkinen se ha hecho con el premio a Joven Fotógrafa de Vida Salvaje 2020 por su imagen de un cachorro de zorro rojo defendiendo de sus hermanos al ganso que acaba de capturar. La instantánea fue tomada en la isla finlandesa de Lehtisaari, cercana a la capital del país de origen de la ganadora.
Además de las fotografías galardonadas, el Museo de Historia Natural de Londresexpondrá en sus paredes algunas de las mejores imágenes de de vida silvestre del mundo seleccionadas por expertos internacionales. Con la exposición se busca lograr que el hombre conecte con el mundo que le rodea.
Comentarios