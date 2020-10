El Empire State celebra el 80 cumpleaños de John Lennon con un signo de paz

To celebrate John Lennon's 80th birthday, watch the Empire State Building light up sky blue with a white ☮︎ peace sign in the antenna - TONIGHT - on the @EmpireStateBldg webcam at https://t.co/M3hUIPGv1H

6:30pm NYC

11:30pm Liverpool/London

3:30pm LA

7:30am Tokyo#LENNON80pic.twitter.com/I8piEuNgWk