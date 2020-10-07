Un profesor prohíbe a una alumna que amamante a su bebé durante una clase virtual: "Me he sentido humillada"

Marcella Mares es una madre primeriza y estudiante universitaria de California que dice haberse sentido humillada, tras haber recibido la prohibición de no poder dar el pecho a su hija durante las clases online impartidas por uno de sus profesores del Fresno City College.

Tal y como informa la CNN, todo comenzaba a partir de un email grupal, en el que el instructor exponía las nuevas reglas que deberían adoptar los estudiantes que asistiesen a su asignatura de manera virtual, como remedio al posible contagio de Covid-19. En el mensaje, se exponía que los alumnos estarían obligados a encender las cámaras y micrófonos de su ordenador mientras estuviesen conectados. Una norma que disgustó a Mares.

La universitaria no dudó en responder al correo electrónico de su maestro, indicando, en el mismo, su necesidad de apagar la imagen y el sonido momentáneamente, durante el desarrollo de la clase, para poder amamantar a su bebé de 10 meses. Sin embargo, y para sorpresa de la madre, el profesor se mostró reticente a la idea, prohibiéndole la desconexión en todo momento.

"Me alegra saber que puede tener la cámara y el micrófono encendidos, pero no amamante a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería hacer. Solo hazlo después de clase", escribió el docente. Difundiendo, además, tal historia entre el resto los alumnos.

"Él me delató frente a la clase" y "no me gustó la sensación de que me dijera lo que puedo y no puedo hacer con mi bebé, especialmente en mi propia casa porque la escuela es online en este momento", ha declarado la joven.

Ante la humillación que Mare dice haber sufrido, decidió tomar medidas, comunicándole lo ocurrido a la coordinadora del Título IX de la facultad, Lorraine Smith, quien, unos días después, obligó al profesor a enviarle una disculpa por email. "Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en adelante, tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase", reculaba.