Un profesor prohíbe a una alumna que amamante a su bebé durante una clase virtual: "Me he sentido humillada"

Marcella Mares es una madre primeriza y estudiante universitaria de California que dice haberse sentido humillada, tras haber recibido la prohibición de no poder dar el pecho a su hija durante las clases online impartidas por uno de sus profesores del Fresno City College.
Tal y como informa la CNN, todo comenzaba a partir de un email grupal, en el que el instructor exponía las nuevas reglas que deberían adoptar los estudiantes que asistiesen a su asignatura de manera virtual, como remedio al posible contagio de Covid-19. En el mensaje, se exponía que los alumnos estarían obligados a encender las cámaras y micrófonos de su ordenador mientras estuviesen conectados. Una norma que disgustó a Mares.
La universitaria no dudó en responder al correo electrónico de su maestro, indicando, en el mismo, su necesidad de apagar la imagen y el sonido momentáneamente, durante el desarrollo de la clase, para poder amamantar a su bebé de 10 meses. Sin embargo, y para sorpresa de la madre, el profesor se mostró reticente a la idea, prohibiéndole la desconexión en todo momento.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
"Me alegra saber que puede tener la cámara y el micrófono encendidos, pero no amamante a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería hacer. Solo hazlo después de clase", escribió el docente. Difundiendo, además, tal historia entre el resto los alumnos.
"Él me delató frente a la clase" y "no me gustó la sensación de que me dijera lo que puedo y no puedo hacer con mi bebé, especialmente en mi propia casa porque la escuela es online en este momento", ha declarado la joven.
Ante la humillación que Mare dice haber sufrido, decidió tomar medidas, comunicándole lo ocurrido a la coordinadora del Título IX de la facultad, Lorraine Smith, quien, unos días después, obligó al profesor a enviarle una disculpa por email. "Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en adelante, tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase", reculaba.
