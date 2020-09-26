El brezo, la planta de exterior que una vez seca utilizarás en el interior

La Calluna vulgaris, más conocida como brezo común, es un arbusto de hoja perenne que, aunque puede llegar a medir un metro, normalmente suele medir entre 20 y 50 centímetros.
Antiguamente, este tipo de plantas se utilizaban para hacer escobas con las que barrer. De hecho, el origen del nombre Callunaproviene de la palabra griega que significa barrer.
Es habitual encontrar esta planta, ya que crece de forma silvestre generalmente por Europa. Sin embargo, es habitual que los apasionados de la jardinería y las plantas quieran contar en su jardín, terraza o balcón con esta especie, ya que tiene un buen aroma y, cuando florece, ofrece flores llamativas y coloridas que dan calided y vistosidad a cualquier jardín.
Esta planta, que se adapta a todo tipo de suelos, no requiere ningún cuidado especial, por lo que es perfecta para aquellas personas que no quieran dedicar mucho tiempo a cuidar el jardín.
Tanto en jardín como maceta, la planta necesitará humedad constante y es necesario regarla tres o cuatro veces por semana. Además, aguanta bien el frío y, aunque necesita luz, esta no debe ser directa.
El brezo, una vez que se ha secado su flor, esta puede servir para decorar el interior del hogar. Este uso es muy frecuente, ya que el color de los brezos, que puede ser tonos rosas, malvas o rojos, son perfectos para dar un toque a los rincones del hogar, centros de mesa...
