Se dan a conocer nuevos datos de la muerte de Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta

Hace poco más de un mes se daba a conocer el fallecimiento de Kelly Preston. La actriz, fallecía a los 57 años dejando un gran vacío en su marido, el intérprete John Travolta, y sus dos hijos, Ella y Benjamin.
Tal y como publica US Weekly, el certificado de defunción de la actriz desvela que la actriz murió en su domicilio de Florida a causa de un cáncer de pecho contra el que llevaba luchando dos años. Tras el fallecimiento, Kelly Preston fue trasladada al crematorio de Brooksville donde fue incinerada, según especifica el medio citado anteriormente.
La pareja había mantenido en secreto la enfermedad de Preston contra la que ha luchado hasta el último minuto. Finalmente, la intérprete de películas como Jerry Maguire, Gotti o Los gemelos golpean dos veces no pudo superar la enfermedad.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
El propio Travolta escribía un día después del fallecimiento de su esposa un post en su cuenta de Instagram dando la noticia y agradeciendo a los médicos el trabajo realizado con Preston.
El actor de Grease decía en el comunicado que se tomaría un tiempo para atender a sus hijo que acaban de perder a su madre pero agradecía el cariño recibido.
