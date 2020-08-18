Las mejores canciones de la historia

Una lista de las posibles mejores canciones, con los mejores grupos y los mejores solistas de la historia, eligiendo sus mejores éxitos.
La lista recoge una gama variopinta de géneros musicales, que tienen una gran difusión y gran reconocimiento en la industria de la música. Lista creada por Juan.Jaime
- Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up
- Dire Straits - Money for Nothing
- Supertramp - The Logical Song
- Tina Turner - The Best
- Génesis - Invisible Touc
- Elton John - Candle In The Wind
- Prince - Purple Rain
- John Lennon - Imagine
- George Michael - Careless Whisper
- The Police - Every Breath You Take
- U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name
- Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
- UB40 - Red Red Wine
- Madonna - Express Yourself
- Bonnie Tyler - It's A Heartache
- Rod Stewart - Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?#
- Stevie Wonder - I Just Called To Say I Love You
- Paul McCartney y Michael Jackson - Say Say Say
- Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
- The Beatles- Let It Be
- Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall
- Bob Marley- Could you be loved
- Bruce Springsteen - Born In The U.S.A.
Comentarios