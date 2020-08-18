Buscador avanzado

Las mejores canciones de la historia

20minutos  18.08.2020 - 07:28h
  • Las listas de los usuarios de 20minutos
Prince durante un concierto en Coachella (2008) Foto Penner Wikimedia Commons
Prince durante un concierto en Coachella (2008) Foto Penner Wikimedia Commons

Una lista de las posibles mejores canciones, con los mejores grupos y los mejores solistas de la historia, eligiendo sus mejores éxitos. 

La lista recoge una gama variopinta de géneros musicales, que tienen una gran difusión y gran reconocimiento en la industria de la música. Lista creada por Juan.Jaime

  • Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up
  • Dire Straits - Money for Nothing
  • Supertramp - The Logical Song
  • Tina Turner - The Best
  • Génesis - Invisible Touc
  • Elton John - Candle In The Wind
  • Prince - Purple Rain
  • John Lennon - Imagine
  • George Michael - Careless Whisper
  • The Police - Every Breath You Take
  • U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name
  • Michael Jackson - Billie Jean
  • UB40 - Red Red Wine
  • Madonna - Express Yourself
  • Bonnie Tyler - It's A Heartache
  • Rod Stewart - Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?#
  • Stevie Wonder - I Just Called To Say I Love You
  • Paul McCartney y Michael Jackson - Say Say Say
  • Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
  • The Beatles- Let It Be
  • Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall
  • Bob Marley- Could you be loved
  • Bruce Springsteen - Born In The U.S.A.
