El emocionado discurso de Amber Heard tras finalizar el juicio por difamación de Johnny Depp: "Pongo mi fe en la justicia"

El juicio de Johnny Depp contra la editorial del tabloide británico The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN), y su director ejecutivo, Dan Wootton por difamación ha llegado a su fin. Durante las últimas semanas, el actor se ha defendido de las acusaciones de malos tratos vertidas por su exmujer, Amber Heard, que este miércoles pronunció un discurso ante los medios al borde de las lágrimas.
Depp evitó dar declaraciones a la salida del Tribunal Superior de Londres (Reino Unido). Fue su equipo de abogados el que aseguró que la intérprete es "una testigo realmente poco creíble" y "una mentirosa compulsiva" mientras el artista recibía la ovación de sus seguidores, a los que agradeció las muestras de cariño.
Por su parte, la actriz prefirió atender a los medios de comunicación, ante los que pronunció unas palabras con la voz entrecortada. "Ha sido increíblemente doloroso revivir la ruptura, que mis motivos y mi verdad fueran cuestionados, y que los detalles más traumáticos de mi vida con Johnny fueran compartidos en la corte y transmitidos alrededor del mundo", avanzó.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard marked the end of the trial in remarkably different ways.— L A N I ™️ (@bybyeblackbird) July 28, 2020
Amber went to the media. Johnny went to the people.
Because media and fame is all this has ever been for Amber. And the people is all it’s ever been for Johnny ✊🏼#JusticeForJohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/ieXIRmOgcI
"Me atengo a mi testimonio en el tribunal y ahora pongo mi fe en la justicia británica. Aunque no he presentado esta demanda, soy consciente de los preciosos recursos que está consumiendo su litigio y me alegrará ver que esos recursos se redirigen a asuntos legales más importantes ya retrasados por la pandemia de Covid-19", añadió.
La intérprete aprovechó para dar las gracias: "Aprecio la dedicación, el trabajo y el apoyo del equipo legal de la defensa, así como de mis abogados del Reino Unido y de los Estados Unidos. También deseo extender mi agradecimiento al personal judicial y a la policía, muy amable y diligente, que han sido tan sensibles en asegurar mi protección para que pudiera testificar con seguridad".
"Y, por último, mi más sincero agradecimiento por la enorme cantidad de apoyo y los muchos mensajes que he recibido de todo el mundo. Me han dado tanta fuerza y se la devuelvo", sentenció la actriz, que también compartió el discurso en su perfil de Instagram.
