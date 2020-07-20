Jacquemus presenta su nueva colección de verano en un idílico campo de trigo donde predomina la diversidad

Desde que Jacquemus presentó su desfile de verano en un campo de lavanda el año pasado, las expectativas que creó para la nueva colección de este año estaban muy altas. Y el diseñador no ha decepcionado.
En un campo idílico de trigo a unos minutos de la capital francesa, Jacquemus ha presentado a la mujer y hombre mediterráneos, apostando por la diversidad y realizando una auténtica declaración de principios en cuanto a su visión en un momento de cambio, tanto en el mundo como en la moda.
El diseñador no solo ha apostado por modelos de todas las razas y etnias, también ha incluido a mujeres de tallas medias, tan olvidadas en el mundo de la moda y de las que Jacquemus ha convertido en el estandarte de sus desfiles.
"As an idea for this collection, L’Amour began as something different. I imagined people gathered together celebrating love. Alexander Ekman’s choreography of wheat tossed passionately through the air. Emir Kursturica’s film, Time of the Gypsies with its enchanting realism. These scenes of ceremony large and small. But what’s so beautiful about L’Amour is how it can endure—sometimes even grow stronger—in the absence of people being together. Not long after my team was separated from each other, we were all in our homes feeling the desire to work, and a new vision of the collection emerged. We became a human chain, every step of the creative process executed with love. In fact, every decision I make concerning JACQUEMUS is motivated first by love and common sense. It’s why we shifted to a more sustainable rhythm last year, with two shows combining menswear and womenswear, held in January and June. This decision ended up saving us this season, since we had received all our fabric orders ahead of the confinement. Deciding to go ahead with our usual collection schedule and with a show is at the heart of our visual identity, our commercial strategy. With this smaller collection, presented mainly to our family and friends, we bring our interior worlds out into the open, interpreting the humble fabrics and objects we live with that have their own poems to tell. Within the home, L’Amour reveals itself in small wonders. Separate but collectively, we realized that the home is a place of endless inspiration. These impressions are what I wanted to recreate in this setting today, where we have been fully sensitive to the circumstances. My team has put in an enormous effort these last few months, and I am so grateful that we arrived here, that we are gathered together in the end. For me, it is important for people to see that a true celebration of L’Amour is universal." Simon
La pandemia del coronavirus no ha frenado al diseñador francés, sino todo lo contrario. Esta nueva colección nació durante el confinamiento y tiene al amor como su principal motor, no por menos así se llama L' Amour.
"No mucho después de que mi equipo se separase [por el coronavirus], todos estábamos en nuestras respectivas casas sintiendo el deseo de trabajar, y surgió una nueva visión de la colección. Nos convertimos en una cadena humana, ejecutando con amor cada paso del proceso creativo. De hecho, cada decisión que tomo concerniente a Jacquemus está motivada primero por el amor y después por el sentido común", decía el diseñador en Instagram.
Desde una pasarela serpenteante que se habría camino entre los campos de trigo, los modelos aparecieron en una colina ubicada a 300 metros para ir desfilando por una pasarela curvilínea que refleja la esencia de esta colección veraniega.
El francés ha retratado a la mujer mediterránea sin perder su esencia ni los elementos que caracterizan a Jacquemus: siluetas alargadas, boleros en miniatura, sujetadores atrevidos, colores neutros, aires noventeros con pinceladas de los 80 y mucha frescura.
El diseñador apostó por tejidos sostenibles, confeccionando para mujeres faldas de distintos largos y con diseños desde el liso hasta el drapeado y aberturas laterales, tops mini con inmensas mangas farol y blusas de cortes asimétricos con pronunciados escotes. Los vestidos no podían faltar, ya que son una prenda fetiche de Jacquemus, con longitudes extremas y hechos en lino.
Para los hombres predominaron las bermudas, los trajes con una paleta de color en blanco, crema, amarillo, verde y negro. Colores que se fundían con el gran escenario natural que acogió el desfile.
En cuanto a los complementos sorprenden los maxi bolsos, en contraposición del chiquito que puso a la marca en el mapa. Joyas y accesorios simples en colores neutros y con predominancia del dorado sobre los tonos más fríos.
SUMMER 2021 / DETAILS YOU CAN NOW PREORDER YOUR LOOK ON JACQUEMUS.com! We are committed to developing our production in the most progressive, sensitive and sustainable ways. Pre-orders help ensure that production corresponds more directly to demand, ultimately establishing a positive commercial model for all.
Sorprendió la presencia del actor de Unorthodox, Aaron Altaras, pero no entre el público, sino desfilando como un modelo más. El actor presentó el look número 44, que consistía en unos pantalones chinos en color crema, una camisa de lino en el mismo tono y un pequeño bolso en forma de cesto lleno hasta arriba de fresas.
