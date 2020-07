Alicia Keys volverá en 2021 a España para retomar los conciertos aplazados por la Covid-19

My world tour will be rescheduled to 2021😭. Your ticket will be honored for the new date. If u can’t make it you’ll be able to request a refund. For more info visit https://t.co/l8YsclsOkQ Sending u so much love & light 💜✨ Can't wait to rock with u soon! Missing u! pic.twitter.com/Fqa3evfEe6