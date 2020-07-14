Buscador avanzado

Ricky Martin y el reparto de 'Glee' recuerdan emocionados a Naya Rivera y la despiden: "La que más talento tenía"

20minutos  14.07.2020 - 11:23h
En la última temporada de la serie apenas compartieron escena porque no se soportaban. Al parecer Naya tenía celos del protagonismo de Lea.
Naya Rivera y Lea Michele, en 'Glee'.
FOX

Después de que la Policía del Condado de Ventura (California, EE UU) confirmara este lunes la muerte de la actriz Naya Rivera tras identificar su cuerpo en el lago Piru, al norte de Los Ángeles, donde desapareció el pasado miércoles cuando salió a navegar con su hijo, muchos colegas de profesión y rostros conocidos han querido despedirse de ella en las redes sociales.

Rivera, de 33 años de edad y origen puertorriqueño, era popular por aparecer en la serie de televisión Glee, y ahora muchos de sus compañeros en ella han querido recordar a la malograda actriz.

Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Harry Shum Jr.  Jenna Ushkolowitz, Demi Lovato o Jane Lynch son algunos de los rostros que salieron en la serie junto a Naya que ha publicado mensajes de condolencia, destacando lo mejor de ella y en los que la emoción se palma en cada palabra

Incluso llegan a decir que era "la que más talento tenía" de todo el reparto, algo en lo que algunos coinciden.

También Ricky Martin, que apareció en la serie gracias a un cameo en un episodio en el que el cantante visita la institución donde estudian y les da algunos consejos a los chicos. Desde entonces, el puertorriqueño tenía una relación muy especial con la actriz, que había manifestado en alguna ocasión el suyo que para ella había sido conocerlo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Beautiful memories boricua. RIP.

Una publicación compartida de Ricky (@ricky_martin) el

"Beautiful memories boricua. RIP", ha sido el mensaje que el artista ha dejado para Naya junto a una foto de ambos.

