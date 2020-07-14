Ricky Martin y el reparto de 'Glee' recuerdan emocionados a Naya Rivera y la despiden: "La que más talento tenía"

Después de que la Policía del Condado de Ventura (California, EE UU) confirmara este lunes la muerte de la actriz Naya Rivera tras identificar su cuerpo en el lago Piru, al norte de Los Ángeles, donde desapareció el pasado miércoles cuando salió a navegar con su hijo, muchos colegas de profesión y rostros conocidos han querido despedirse de ella en las redes sociales.
Rivera, de 33 años de edad y origen puertorriqueño, era popular por aparecer en la serie de televisión Glee, y ahora muchos de sus compañeros en ella han querido recordar a la malograda actriz.
Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Harry Shum Jr. Jenna Ushkolowitz, Demi Lovato o Jane Lynch son algunos de los rostros que salieron en la serie junto a Naya que ha publicado mensajes de condolencia, destacando lo mejor de ella y en los que la emoción se palma en cada palabra.
Incluso llegan a decir que era "la que más talento tenía" de todo el reparto, algo en lo que algunos coinciden.
RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted (at the time) queer girls like me, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. pic.twitter.com/oCML03M9Kw— Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 14, 2020
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 14, 2020
She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020
Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔 Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
También Ricky Martin, que apareció en la serie gracias a un cameo en un episodio en el que el cantante visita la institución donde estudian y les da algunos consejos a los chicos. Desde entonces, el puertorriqueño tenía una relación muy especial con la actriz, que había manifestado en alguna ocasión el suyo que para ella había sido conocerlo.
"Beautiful memories boricua. RIP", ha sido el mensaje que el artista ha dejado para Naya junto a una foto de ambos.
