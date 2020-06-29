Beyoncé anuncia 'Black is King', un "álbum visual" junto a Disney+

Beyoncé anunció que el 31 de julio estrenará Black is King, un "álbum visual" que presentará junto a Disney+. La estrella y la plataforma digital, que mostraron hoy un pequeño clip como adelanto, explicaron en un comunicado que el disco está inspirado en la película The Lion King (2019).
"Este 'álbum visual' de Beyoncé reimagina las lecciones de The Lion King para los jóvenes reyes y reinas en busca de sus propias coronas", dijeron, a lo que añadieron: "Los viajes de las familias negras a lo largo del tiempo son honrados en una historia acerca del trascendental viaje de un joven rey a través de la traición, el amor y la identidad propia".
Además, contaron que "sus antepasados le ayudan hacia su destino, y, con las enseñanzas de su padre y la guía de su amor de infancia, alcanza las virtudes necesarias para reclamar su hogar y su trono".
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
Beyoncé participó en el remake de The Lion King prestando su voz al personaje de Nala. Y también editó The Lion King: The Gift (2019), un disco al margen de la banda sonora y que acompañó el lanzamiento de esta película.
La cinta fue un éxito mayúsculo: recaudó 1.657 millones de dólares y fue la segunda película más vista en 2019 en todo el mundo solo por detrás del fenómeno de Avengers: Endgame, que con 2.798 millones de dólares se convirtió en el filme más taquillero de la historia, sin tener en cuenta la inflación.
Dirigido, escrito y producido por la cantante, Black is King será un "álbum visual" al estilo del ambicioso y cautivador Lemonade (2016), un disco que Beyoncé presentó en HBO con videoclips entrelazados para cada una de las canciones.
Beyoncé, galardonada en los BET Awards
Por otro lado, Beyoncé recibió hoy un premio honorífico en los BET Awards, los galardones más importantes del entretenimiento afroamericano, y aprovechó la ocasión para rendir tributo a las protestas antirracistas de Black Lives Matter.
"Quiero dedicar este premio a todos mis hermanos y hermanas ahí afuera que me han inspirado protestando y luchando por el cambio. Vuestras voces se están escuchando. Y estáis demostrando a nuestros antepasados que sus luchas no fueron en vano", dijo.
"Tenemos otra cosa más que necesitamos hacer para irrumpir con nuestro verdadero poder: votar. Os animo a continuar tomando acciones, a continuar para cambiar y desmantelar un sistema racista y desigual", señaló.
Hay gente que espera que nos quedemos en casa durante las elecciones locales y las primarias (...). Tenemos que votar como si nuestra vida dependiera de ello porque depende de ello", zanjó.
