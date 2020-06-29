Beyoncé anuncia 'Black is King', un "álbum visual" junto a Disney+

Beyoncé anunció que el 31 de julio estrenará Black is King, un "álbum visual" que presentará junto a Disney+. La estrella y la plataforma digital, que mostraron hoy un pequeño clip como adelanto, explicaron en un comunicado que el disco está inspirado en la película The Lion King (2019).

"Este 'álbum visual' de Beyoncé reimagina las lecciones de The Lion King para los jóvenes reyes y reinas en busca de sus propias coronas", dijeron, a lo que añadieron: "Los viajes de las familias negras a lo largo del tiempo son honrados en una historia acerca del trascendental viaje de un joven rey a través de la traición, el amor y la identidad propia".

Además, contaron que "sus antepasados le ayudan hacia su destino, y, con las enseñanzas de su padre y la guía de su amor de infancia, alcanza las virtudes necesarias para reclamar su hogar y su trono".

Beyoncé participó en el remake de The Lion King prestando su voz al personaje de Nala. Y también editó The Lion King: The Gift (2019), un disco al margen de la banda sonora y que acompañó el lanzamiento de esta película.

La cinta fue un éxito mayúsculo: recaudó 1.657 millones de dólares y fue la segunda película más vista en 2019 en todo el mundo solo por detrás del fenómeno de Avengers: Endgame, que con 2.798 millones de dólares se convirtió en el filme más taquillero de la historia, sin tener en cuenta la inflación.

Dirigido, escrito y producido por la cantante, Black is King será un "álbum visual" al estilo del ambicioso y cautivador Lemonade (2016), un disco que Beyoncé presentó en HBO con videoclips entrelazados para cada una de las canciones.

Beyoncé, galardonada en los BET Awards

Por otro lado, Beyoncé recibió hoy un premio honorífico en los BET Awards, los galardones más importantes del entretenimiento afroamericano, y aprovechó la ocasión para rendir tributo a las protestas antirracistas de Black Lives Matter.

"Quiero dedicar este premio a todos mis hermanos y hermanas ahí afuera que me han inspirado protestando y luchando por el cambio. Vuestras voces se están escuchando. Y estáis demostrando a nuestros antepasados que sus luchas no fueron en vano", dijo.

"Tenemos otra cosa más que necesitamos hacer para irrumpir con nuestro verdadero poder: votar. Os animo a continuar tomando acciones, a continuar para cambiar y desmantelar un sistema racista y desigual", señaló.

Hay gente que espera que nos quedemos en casa durante las elecciones locales y las primarias (...). Tenemos que votar como si nuestra vida dependiera de ello porque depende de ello", zanjó.