Drake comparte una foto adorable de su hijo por el Día del padre

Ayer se celebró el Día del padreen muchos países del Continente Americano y, para conmemorarlo, el cantanteDrake subió una foto de lo más tierna de su hijo Adonis.
El niño, que hace honor a su nombre, salía recién levantado de la cama con un pijama de estampado de estrellas y una cabeza llena de rizos dorados. La foto, en la que estaba etiquetado el propio padre de Drake, Dennis Graham, estaba acompañada por el texto "Feliz Día del Padre para todo el verdadero negocio de manejo de g'z", con un emoji de la Tierra.
Antes de este año, Drake había elegido no compartir fotografías de su hijo pequeño, aunque confirmó que era padre en su álbum Scorpion de 2018 , con su canción Emotionless.
No ha sido hasta marzo de este año que los fans del cantante han visto por primera vez los grandes ojos azules de Adonis. Un momento que Drake describió como un gran alivio durante una aparición en la Radio Young Money de Lil Wayne.
"Quiero poder ir a lugares con mi hijo y compartir recuerdos con mi hijo. No quiero sentirme solo por una elección de vida que hice para ser famoso", comentó el cantante.
Drake deleitó a sus seguidores al compartir fotos de Adonis por primera vez, junto con una largo y filosófico texto donde ofrecía consejos a aquellos que luchaban durante la actual crisis de salud.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
