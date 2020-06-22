Justin Bieber, acusado de haber abusado de dos chicas durante sus giras, explota y decide limpiar su nombre

Hace unos días, dos fans acusaron a través de las redes sociales a Justin Bieber de haber abusado sexualmente de ellas durante una de las giras del cantante.
Tras el revuelo y el debate formado en internet en torno a su figura, el canadiense quiso contestar este domingo por la misma vía y desmentir así desmentir los rumores.
El artista quiso limpiar su nombre y pasa eso mostró incluso pruebas que lo exculpan tanto a él como a su expareja, Selena Gomez, a quien también involucraron en dichas acusaciones.
El sábado, una joven identificada como Danielle aseguró en Twitter que Bieber la había atacado tras un evento musical en Austin, Texas, en marzo de 2014, cuando las propusieron tanto a ella como a sus amigas conocer al cantante y luego este las invitó a su habitación en el hotel Four Seasons. "Justin me hizo aceptar no decirle nada a nadie, o podría tener serios problemas legales", dijo la joven. "Después, me pidió que me uniera a él en la cama", añadió.
Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020
Acto seguido, se sumó otra joven, Kadi, en las denuncias hacia el cantante. En su caso, afirmó que el guardaespaldas de Bieber la invitó al hotel del artista en Nueva York, donde conoció a Justin en mayo de 2015.
I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s— Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020
Ante estas acusaciones, el canadiense decidió que era hora de salir a limpiar su nombre y, tras pensarlo junto a sus agentes y su esposa, pasó a la acción.
I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Así, se defendió desmontando los argumentos de las jóvenes con aportando pruebas y evidencias. "Quería asegurarme de reunir los hechos antes de hacer cualquier declaración", aseguró antes de publicarlas. Entre otras cosas, publicó que esos días se encontraba con su ex, Selena Gomez, y no alojados en el Four Seasons, sino en un AirBnb.
As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Además, el artista aseguró que emprenderá acciones legales contra ellas.
Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Comentarios