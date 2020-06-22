Buscador avanzado

Justin Bieber, acusado de haber abusado de dos chicas durante sus giras, explota y decide limpiar su nombre

20minutos  22.06.2020 - 07:31h
  • El canadiense reponde en las redes sociales y anuncia acciones legales.
Justin Bieber y Mustashio.
Hace unos días, dos fans acusaron a través de las redes sociales a Justin Bieber de haber abusado sexualmente de ellas durante una de las giras del cantante.

Tras el revuelo y el debate formado en internet en torno a su figura, el canadiense quiso contestar este domingo por la misma vía y desmentir así desmentir los rumores.

El artista quiso limpiar su nombre y pasa eso mostró incluso pruebas que lo exculpan tanto a él como a su expareja, Selena Gomez, a quien también involucraron en dichas acusaciones.

El sábado, una joven identificada como Danielle aseguró en Twitter que Bieber la había atacado tras un evento musical en Austin, Texas, en marzo de 2014, cuando las propusieron tanto a ella como a sus amigas conocer al cantante y luego este las invitó a su habitación en el hotel Four Seasons. "Justin me hizo aceptar no decirle nada a nadie, o podría tener serios problemas legales", dijo la joven. "Después, me pidió que me uniera a él en la cama", añadió.

Acto seguido, se sumó otra joven, Kadi, en las denuncias hacia el cantante. En su caso, afirmó que el guardaespaldas de Bieber la invitó al hotel del artista en Nueva York, donde conoció a Justin en mayo de 2015.

Ante estas acusaciones, el canadiense decidió que era hora de salir a limpiar su nombre y, tras pensarlo junto a sus agentes y su esposa, pasó a la acción.

Así, se defendió desmontando los argumentos de las jóvenes con aportando pruebas y evidencias. "Quería asegurarme de reunir los hechos antes de hacer cualquier declaración", aseguró antes de publicarlas. Entre otras cosas, publicó que esos días se encontraba con su ex, Selena Gomez, y no alojados en el Four Seasons, sino en un AirBnb.

Además, el artista aseguró que emprenderá acciones legales contra ellas.

