Los Duques de Cambridge y sus hijos han realizado voluntariados en la cuarentena para paliar los efectos del coronavirus

Los duques de Cambridge y sus hijos han estado colaborando activamente para paliar los efectos que el coronavirus está dejando en Reino Unido.
Pero Guillermo ha desvelado que ha ido un paso más allá, siendo voluntario en una línea telefónica disponible durante las 24 horas del día para asistir a personas que necesitan apoyo psicológico.
"Voy a compartir un pequeño secreto con vosotros, soy voluntario en la plataforma", así lo confesaba durante una reunión telemática que ha mantenido con los voluntarios de la plataforma Shout 85258.
To all the incredible volunteers across the UK this #VolunteersWeek: Thank you. @giveusashoutinsta @consciousyouthuk @volunteersweek_2020 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Volunteers’ Week by speaking to volunteers across the UK to thank them for the amazing support that they provide to their communities. The Duke has been volunteering for #Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, launched in 2019 by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as one of more than 2000 Crisis Volunteers trained to support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be.
De esta manera, han querido celebrar la Semana del voluntariado en el país, y así agradecer la labor de todos ellos durante estos días especialmente.
Durante la cuarentena, la familia se ha dejado ver repartiendo alimentos a las personas mayores que se encuentran solas en zonas cercanas a su residencia.
As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort. In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area. Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world — visit @TheRoyalFamily to read the message in full.
