Los Duques de Cambridge y sus hijos han realizado voluntariados en la cuarentena para paliar los efectos del coronavirus

20minutos  07.06.2020 - 16:34h
Los duques de Cambridge y sus hijos.
Imagen de archivo de los duques de Cambridge y sus hijos.
GTRES

Los duques de Cambridge y sus hijos han estado colaborando activamente para paliar los efectos que el coronavirus está dejando en Reino Unido

Pero Guillermo ha desvelado que ha ido un paso más allá, siendo voluntario en una línea telefónica disponible durante las 24 horas del día para asistir a personas que necesitan apoyo psicológico

"Voy a compartir un pequeño secreto con vosotros, soy voluntario en la plataforma", así lo confesaba durante una reunión telemática que ha mantenido con los voluntarios de la plataforma Shout 85258.

De esta manera, han querido celebrar la Semana del voluntariado en el país, y así agradecer la labor de todos ellos durante estos días especialmente.

Durante la cuarentena, la familia se ha dejado ver repartiendo alimentos a las personas mayores que se encuentran solas en zonas cercanas a su residencia. 

