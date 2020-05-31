Michelle Obama: "Depende de todos erradicar el racismo"

Tras la muerte de George Floyd, Michelle Obama ha querido pronunciarse al respecto lanzando un mensaje a toda la sociedad para erradicar el racismo. "Depende de todos nosotros, blancos, negros, todos", expresó.
"Como muchos de ustedes, me duelen estas recientes tragedias. Y estoy agotada por una angustia que nunca parece detenerse", empezaba su texto en Instagram.
Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us. Artwork: @nikkolas_smith
En su discurso, además de acordarse de George ha querido nombrar a más personas afroamericanas que han sido asesinadas por esta lacra, que "sigue y sigue".
Para acabar con el racismo, insta a que todos hagamos que un "incómodo" trabajo analizando nuestros comportamientos en el día a día, y prestando atención a aquellas personas que lo sufren. "Comienza con un autoexamen y escuchando a aquellos cuyas vidas son diferentes a las nuestras. Termina con la justicia, la compasión y la empatía que se manifiesta en nuestras vidas y en nuestras calles", manifestaba.
Barack Obama también compartió un texto en las redes sociales donde expresaba sentimientos parecidos a los de su esposa, animando a convertir la sociedad en un lugar mejor donde nadie sea rechazado. "Si queremos que nuestros hijos crezcan en una nación que esté a la altura de sus más altos ideales, podemos y debemos ser mejores", manifestó. "No debería ser normal".
