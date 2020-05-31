Buscador avanzado

Michelle Obama: "Depende de todos erradicar el racismo"

20minutos  31.05.2020 - 10:28h
Imagen de archivo de Michelle Obama.
Douliery Olivier/ABACA USA

Tras la muerte de George Floyd, Michelle Obama ha querido pronunciarse al respecto lanzando un mensaje a toda la sociedad para erradicar el racismo. "Depende de todos nosotros, blancos, negros, todos", expresó.

"Como muchos de ustedes, me duelen estas recientes tragedias. Y estoy agotada por una angustia que nunca parece detenerse", empezaba su texto en Instagram. 

En su discurso, además de acordarse de George ha querido nombrar a más personas afroamericanas que han sido asesinadas por esta lacra, que "sigue y sigue".

Para acabar con el racismo, insta a que todos hagamos que un "incómodo" trabajo analizando nuestros comportamientos en el día a día, y prestando atención a aquellas personas que lo sufren. "Comienza con un autoexamen y escuchando a aquellos cuyas vidas son diferentes a las nuestras. Termina con la justicia, la compasión y la empatía que se manifiesta en nuestras vidas y en nuestras calles", manifestaba.

Barack Obama también compartió un texto en las redes sociales donde expresaba sentimientos parecidos a los de su esposa, animando a convertir la sociedad en un lugar mejor donde nadie sea rechazado. "Si queremos que nuestros hijos crezcan en una nación que esté a la altura de sus más altos ideales, podemos y debemos ser mejores", manifestó. "No debería ser normal".

