Las migas del chef José Andrés que triunfan en Instagram

El conocido chef José andrés ha elaborado para los seguidores de su Instagram un plato típico de la gastronomía española, pero con un toque diferente: migas con chorizo y uvas.
Asi, el chef ha ido haciendo paso a paso la receta en un vídeo que ha compartido en su cuenta, explicando los trucos para su elaboración.
Ingredientes para hacer migas
Los ingredientes que se necesitarán para elaborar esta receta de migas son los siguientes:
- Pan
- Chorizo
- Huevos
- Uvas
- Pimentón
- Sal
- Ajos
Elaboración de la receta
Además, de seguir la elaboración en el vídeo que ha compartido, el chef explica en su publicación los siguientes pasos para hacer las migas:
- Cortar el pan en trozos, añadiendo un poco de agua por encima para que se queden un poco húmedos, pero sin que se convierta en una masa.
- Poner una sartén y freír el ajo y el chorizo.
- Una vez cocinado el ajo y el chorizo, retirarlos de la sartén y cocinar en ella el pan, removiendo constantemente para que no se queme. Deben quedar un poco crujientes.
- Freír los huevos en otra sartén.
- Añadir el pimentón a las migas y, por último, el chorizo y las uvas.
- Servir las migas junto con los huevos fritos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
(crumbs) with chorizo and grapes. It’s time to use any old bread you have- don’t throw it away, cook with it! This is what we do in Spain, what my mother, my father taught me to do. We’re singing to my friend @_melendioficial_ , the song Caminando por la vida. And we’re dedicating this to all the restaurant industry, to @indprestaurants, to the Chefs of Spain, Italy, China, the Chefs of the World… all of them. And of course to my people of @WCKitchen! Start by breaking up the bread into pieces with the help of a knife or your hands … then you sprinkle a little water, not too much! Just so they are slightly wet, not a dough. Heat up olive oil in the pan, and start cooking the garlic and the chorizo (or leftover meat, bacon, anything you want!). When it’s cooked, remove the garlic and chorizo and set them aside, then add the bread to the leftover oil (and add more oil if you want!) Keep cooking and stirring the migas so they don’t burn … it takes a long time for them to lose their moisture and get a little crunchy. In another pan, fry some eggs (do it better than Carlota please 😂😈). Add the pimentón to the migas, then add back the cooked chorizo and the grapes at the very end, and serve the migas alongside a fried egg and it is like you are a true Spaniard!!
Comentarios