Buscador avanzado

Las migas del chef José Andrés que triunfan en Instagram

20minutos  08.05.2020 - 07:53h
Receta de migas del chef José Andrés.
Receta de migas del chef José Andrés.
Instagram / @chefjoseandres

El conocido chef José andrés ha elaborado para los seguidores de su Instagram un plato típico de la gastronomía española, pero con un toque diferente: migas con chorizo y uvas. 

Asi, el chef ha ido haciendo paso a paso la receta en un vídeo que ha compartido en su cuenta, explicando los trucos para su elaboración. 

Ingredientes para hacer migas

Los ingredientes que se necesitarán para elaborar esta receta de migas son los siguientes: 

  1. Pan 
  2. Chorizo
  3. Huevos
  4. Uvas
  5. Pimentón 
  6. Sal
  7. Ajos

Elaboración de la receta

Además, de seguir la elaboración en el vídeo que ha compartido, el chef explica en su publicación los siguientes pasos para hacer las migas:

  1. Cortar el pan en trozos, añadiendo un poco de agua por encima para que se queden un poco húmedos, pero sin que se convierta en una masa.
  2. Poner una sartén y freír el ajo y el chorizo. 
  3. Una vez cocinado el ajo y el chorizo, retirarlos de la sartén y cocinar en ella el pan, removiendo constantemente para que no se queme. Deben quedar un poco crujientes.
  4. Freír los huevos en otra sartén.
  5. Añadir el pimentón a las migas y, por último, el chorizo y las uvas. 
  6. Servir las migas junto con los huevos fritos. 
Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Groupon

20% Código Descuento Groupon en Planes Cerca de Ti

Código descuento Fnac

Ofertas de hasta 50% en Home. Ocio, Tecnología y Cultura de Fnac

Código promocional El Corte Inglés

Rebaja hasta 30% el Pienso para tus Mascotas con El Corte Inglés

Cupón ebay

Hasta 50€ Cupón Descuento eBay en Artículos seleccionados

Cupón Carrefour

Renueva por hasta 60% Menos tu Artículos para Cocinar con Carrefour

Cupón Aliexpress

50€ Cupón Descuento Aliexpress en Artículos escogidos de Tecnología y Electrodomésticos
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.