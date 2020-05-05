Muere a los 30 años la cantante country Cady Groves

La cantante y compositora de country Cady Groves, conocida por éxitos como This Little Girl, Love Actually o Dreams , ha fallecido este sábado en Nashville a los 30 años, según ha confirmado su hermano Cody.

"Cady Groves ha dejado este mundo. Los detalles son limitados ahora mismo, pero la familia está intentando recopilarlos y mantendremos a la gente informada. Descansa en paz, hermanita", dijo su familiar en un emotivo primer comunicado.

Poco después, y ante los rumores de lo que podía haber pasado, Cody dejó claro que su muerte había sido por causas naturales. "Había tenido algunos problemas de salud y lo que creemos en este momento, y a la espera de un examen más exhaustivo, es que han resurgido", ha explicado Cody Groves, que confirmó también que la primera autopsia descartó que se tratase de un suicidio.

De nuevo, la tragedia golpea a la familia Groves, ya que dos hermanos de la artista, Casey y Kelly, también fallecieron en 2007 y 2014 respectivamente, ambos con 28 años.