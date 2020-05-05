Buscador avanzado

Muere a los 30 años la cantante country Cady Groves

20minutos  05.05.2020 - 08:18h
  • Su hermano se encargó de dar la noticia y, ante los rumores, descartó que se tratase de un suicidio.
Cady Groves.
Cady Groves.
INSTAGRAM

La cantante y compositora de country Cady Groves, conocida por éxitos como This Little Girl, Love Actually o Dreams , ha fallecido este sábado en Nashville a los 30 años, según ha confirmado su hermano Cody.

"Cady Groves ha dejado este mundo. Los detalles son limitados ahora mismo, pero la familia está intentando recopilarlos y mantendremos a la gente informada. Descansa en paz, hermanita", dijo su familiar en un emotivo primer comunicado.

Poco después, y ante los rumores de lo que podía haber pasado, Cody dejó claro que su muerte había sido por causas naturales. "Había tenido algunos problemas de salud y lo que creemos en este momento, y a la espera de un examen más exhaustivo, es que han resurgido", ha explicado Cody Groves, que confirmó también que la primera autopsia descartó que se tratase de un suicidio.

De nuevo, la tragedia golpea a la familia Groves, ya que dos hermanos de la artista, Casey y Kelly, también fallecieron en 2007 y 2014 respectivamente, ambos con 28 años.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Ulanka

No te pierdas hasta 70% de Rebaja en los Special Prices de Ulanka

Código Promocional Nike

10% Código Promocional Nike especial Estudiantes

Código descuento La Redoute

15% Código Descuento La Redoute para Artículos de Hogar

Código promocional JD Sport

Paga hasta 50% menos en las Ofertas de JD Sports

Código descuento ASOS

Ahorra hasta 50% en tu Pedido durante las Ofertas ASOS

Código promocional Desigual

8€ Código Promocional Desigual en lo que prefieras
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.