Muere a los 30 años la cantante country Cady Groves

La cantante y compositora de country Cady Groves, conocida por éxitos como This Little Girl, Love Actually o Dreams , ha fallecido este sábado en Nashville a los 30 años, según ha confirmado su hermano Cody.
"Cady Groves ha dejado este mundo. Los detalles son limitados ahora mismo, pero la familia está intentando recopilarlos y mantendremos a la gente informada. Descansa en paz, hermanita", dijo su familiar en un emotivo primer comunicado.
Poco después, y ante los rumores de lo que podía haber pasado, Cody dejó claro que su muerte había sido por causas naturales. "Había tenido algunos problemas de salud y lo que creemos en este momento, y a la espera de un examen más exhaustivo, es que han resurgido", ha explicado Cody Groves, que confirmó también que la primera autopsia descartó que se tratase de un suicidio.
AND NOW....A SHORT FILM 🎥🎥 ON WHAT QUARANTINE DAY NUMBER 967 HAS BEEN LIKE FOR ME. (Swipe in order) 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻 Slide #1: HEY GUYS! It’s been a hot minute since we talked. And although I’m pretty sure I’m going batshit crazy in my house for week 7...I figured I’d update you on what I’ve been up to! Slide #2: wait a sec gimme a kiss y’all buttheads I miss you. No frenchers though I’m a lady. Slide 3: I listened to the entire Britney Spears baby one more time album album before my 7th morning snack. Slide #4: then I sat around and stared out the window at the rain while waiting until it was socially acceptable to eat another snack. Slide #5: now I’m reading a book in my living room. That I’ve already read twice. So AS YALL CAN SEE...I’m not running out of things to do..just mostly running out of cheese to eat. And books to read. And basically...yeah I’m running out of things to do help me I love you I’m just having a lot of feelings ok bye. Let me know what y’all have been up to and tag me with your short film! 🌈🎥
De nuevo, la tragedia golpea a la familia Groves, ya que dos hermanos de la artista, Casey y Kelly, también fallecieron en 2007 y 2014 respectivamente, ambos con 28 años.
