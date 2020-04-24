La receta de ensalada de aguacate que triunfa en Instagram

Lo bueno de las recetas para hacer ensaladas es que, si algún ingrediente no te gusta, puedes quitarlo o sustituirlo por otro, además de poder aliñar a tu gusto y añadir más cantidad de aquellos ingredientes que más te gusten.
Sin embargo, si eres todo un amante de las ensaladas y la comida sana y no le sueles poner pegas a ningún alimento, no te puedes perder esta combinación de ingredientes para realizar una ensalada de huevo, pollo y aguacate que propone la cuenta de Instagram de Cleanfoodcrush, de Rachel Maser.
La receta para hacer esta ensalada es muy rápida, está llena de proteínas y es ligera. Así, los ingredientes para hacer una ensalada para seis raciones son:
- Una pechuga de pollo cocida y cortada en cubitos
- Seis huevos cocidos, pelados y picados
- Media taza de apio
- Un cuarto de cebolla roja en rodajas
- Dos aguacates pequeños, pelados y picados
- Una taza de yogur natural
- Dos cucharadas de aceite de oliva
- Una cucharada de mostaza Dijon
- Una cucharadita de vinagre de manzana
- Sal
- Pimienta negra
Para elaborarla, basta con mezclar las cantidades indicadas de yogur, aceite, mostaza, vinagre, sal y pimienta, ajustando el sabor al gusto de cada uno. Después, se añade a la mezcla del resto de ingredientes.
