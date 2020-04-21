El tutorial de maquillaje que triunfa en Instagram

En los últimos tiempos, los tutoriales de maquillaje han inundado las redes sociales y las plataformas como YouTube, un contenido en el que se pueden invertir horas de visualización sin repetir ni una sola vez la temática, ya que se pueden ir desde las diferentes formas de maquillar hasta los múltiples productos que se pueden usar o las diversas técnicas que se pueden emplear.
Una de las cuentas de maquillaje que triunfa en Instagram es la de la maquilladora Krystal Sutherland, que acumula millones de seguidores. Y no es para menos, ya que en vídeos cortos de unos cinco minutos, muestra paso a paso cómo maquillarse de forma fácil.
Throw a ‘Like’ on this post if you wanna see the hair tutorial for this look❤️ ———————————————————— I went into this thinking, “I’m going to do something natural, maybe a little smokey” and came out with this💥😂 ——————————————————— I felt I’d blended too far up and things started to go into uncharted territory once I added the black to the outer corner 😬 I had NO idea where I was going with this once I started and you may notice I applied things a little backwards 🙃 lol However, it turned out pretty bad ass and I’m happy I stuck with it (as usual) 😄 ——————————————————- used the @anastasiabeverlyhills x @norvina Pro Pigment Palette in both 1 and 3 to create this look. Transition / Blending • Pro Pigment Palette Vol 1 • B5 applied with Morphe M504 Crease • Pro Pigment Palette Vol 1 B4 applied with Sigma E25 & E2 applied with Morphe M433 Lid • Pro Pigment Palette Vol 3 • E5 applied with Morphe M433 Outter Corner • Pro Pigment Palette Vol 3 • applied with Sigma E45 Lid highlight • Pro Pigment Palette Vol 3 • E1 spritzed with @makeupforeverca Mist & Fix and applied with E32 Lower lash line • Pro Pigment Palette Vol 1 • B5 applied with Sigma E45 • E2 applied with Sigma E30 @hauslabs Liquid EYE-LIE-NER in ‘PUNK’ @lotuslashes style #501 @lorealparis Voluminous Mascara @marcjacobsbeauty Highliner Glam Glitter Gel eye crayon in ‘GLITTERBUG’ @stilacosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in ‘Baci’ with @wetnwildbeauty Liquid Catsuit ‘Caught You Bare-Naked’ @ofracosmetics Blush palette applied with Marc Jacobs ‘The Blush’ brush ——————————————————- The jumpsuit was gifted by @nadinemerabi and is one of my favourite pieces in my wardrobe 😍 ————————————————————- 🎶’Riddle’ By Bad Computer Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6uLscbWFsxXLq8pd85ZwWr?si=TdhcGQUlQkG6sFX1PtzTRQ
Rápidos y dinámicos, así son los tutoriales de Krystal, que siempre empieza aplicando la prebase, la base y mostrando las técnicas de contouring, un comienzo que suele ser parecido en la mayoría de sus vídeos. Después pasa a mostrar las distintas combinaciones de colores en ojos, cejas, labios y colorete, dependiendo del tipo de maquillaje y la situación.
En el pie de la publicación se pueden leer los productos que ha utilizado para hacer el tutorial y, después, suele subir una foto con el maquillaje completo y el resultado final que, por supuesto, va acompañado del peinado y la ropa adecuados para resaltar cada uno de ellos.
Don’t wait until it’s over, DO IT NOW!! 🔊♥️Swipe> ———————————————————- As many people, I am guilty of wishing for tomorrow, or romanticizing the future and ALL of the things I’m excited to do. Because THEN will be “the right time” or “an easier time” to make the change or take the chance😅 ———————————————————— I don’t think I’ve ever really felt ready for anything and a big part of my looking to the future is in pursuit of control in my now. ————————————————————- Life can get pretty uncomfortable, as we’re all experiencing in various levels right now💔 And it can be scary to think you’re at the mercy of the universe and that ANYTHING can happen, despite how hard you try to control the situation and make the “right choices.” ———————————————————— I’ve often seen the universe as being “against me” and so I’ve tried my hardest to push against the flow of life in a struggle of ego, insecurity and uncertainty. And I’ll tell you something, it’s fuckin exhausting 🥱 ———————————————————— I’m SO burnt out from trying to gain control in a situation in which I have absolutely NONE and It’s time to surrender🏳️ ———————————————————- Sometimes you can do ALL the right things and it just doesn’t work out🤷🏼♀️ Or maybe it does, but takes years in the future to see that everything unfolded in the perfect way. Life’s just crazy like that 🙃❤️ ————————————————————- So I guess what I’m trying to say is, we have no control over tomorrow, we aren’t even guaranteed it. So why wait to take the risk, try something new or do what you love and what makes you happy? ———————————————————— Put the fancy dress on, dance around the house and celebrate the NOW🥰 because life is NOW and not a single one of us is promised a tomorrow. #livelifetothefullest #surrender #explore #beinthenow #todayistheday
Además, Krystal tiene un canal de YouTube donde sube vídeos con tutoriales más largos, donde se inspira en los maquillajes de las famosas y donde también hace vídeos sobre peinados.
