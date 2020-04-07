Miguel Ángel Silvestre comparte una foto con su sobrino y deja al descubierto su instinto paternal

Miguel Ángel Silvestre ha sorprendido a sus seguidores de Instagram con una fotografía del nacimiento de su sobrino. Además, aprovechó para sincerarse sobre sus miedos y deseos de ser padre, una faceta desconocida hasta el momento.

"El día que nació mi sobrino. Intentaba abrazarlo y protegerlo al mismo tiempo. Creía que cualquier ruido o movimiento brusco le podía hacer daño. Pensé... Ojalá tenga una vida sana, un camino fácil, que tenga buenos amigos, que sortee bien los miedos y contratiempos que puedan aparecerle en la vida", escribió.

El protagonista de Sense8 reflexionó sobre la paternidad y sobre una conversación que tuvo con su madre: "Tiene que ser alucinante ser padre. Este verano le pregunté a mi madre cuando paseábamos por la playa si valía la pena todas las cosas que ella había renunciado en la vida para poder ser madre".

"Ella me dijo: 'Cariño, no hay nada que me haga más feliz que verte crecer y compartir momentos así contigo'", explicó. Unas enternecedoras palabras que parece ser que despertaron la vena paternal del actor. ¿Estará pensando Miguel Ángel Silvestre en dar el paso?