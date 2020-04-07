Miguel Ángel Silvestre comparte una foto con su sobrino y deja al descubierto su instinto paternal

Miguel Ángel Silvestre ha sorprendido a sus seguidores de Instagram con una fotografía del nacimiento de su sobrino. Además, aprovechó para sincerarse sobre sus miedos y deseos de ser padre, una faceta desconocida hasta el momento.
"El día que nació mi sobrino. Intentaba abrazarlo y protegerlo al mismo tiempo. Creía que cualquier ruido o movimiento brusco le podía hacer daño. Pensé... Ojalá tenga una vida sana, un camino fácil, que tenga buenos amigos, que sortee bien los miedos y contratiempos que puedan aparecerle en la vida", escribió.
El protagonista de Sense8 reflexionó sobre la paternidad y sobre una conversación que tuvo con su madre: "Tiene que ser alucinante ser padre. Este verano le pregunté a mi madre cuando paseábamos por la playa si valía la pena todas las cosas que ella había renunciado en la vida para poder ser madre".
"Ella me dijo: 'Cariño, no hay nada que me haga más feliz que verte crecer y compartir momentos así contigo'", explicó. Unas enternecedoras palabras que parece ser que despertaron la vena paternal del actor. ¿Estará pensando Miguel Ángel Silvestre en dar el paso?
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
El día que nació mi sobrino. Intentaba abrazarlo y protegerlo al mismo tiempo. Creía que cualquier ruido o movimiento brusco le podía hacer daño. Pensé… Ojalá tenga una vida sana, un camino fácil, que tenga buenos amigos, que sortee bien los miedos y contratiempos que puedan aparecerle en la vida... eso pensé. Imagino que es lo que pensaría mi madre y padre tal día como hoy cuando naci. Les estoy muy agradecido. Me sorprende lo generosos que han sido conmigo. Tiene que ser alucinante ser padre. Este verano le pregunté a mi madre cuando paseábamos por la playa, si valía la pena todas las cosas que ella había renunciado en la vida para poder ser madre y ella me dijo. Cariño, no hay nada que me haga más feliz que verte crecer y compartir momentos así contigo. Este paseo no lo cambiaría por nada del mundo. .... The day my nephew was born. I was trying to hug him and protect him at the same time. I thought that any noise or sudden movement could harm him. I thought ... I hope he has a healthy life, an easy path, that he has good friends, that he handles the fears and contradictions that may appear in life well . I imagine that is what my mother and father thought on the day I was born. I am very grateful to them. I am amazed at how generous they have been to me. It must be amazing to be a father. This summer I asked my mother whe we were walking on the beach, if it was worth all the things that she had given up in life to be a mother and she told me. Amor mío, there is nothing that makes me happier than watching you grow up and share moments like this with you. i wouldn’t change this walk for anything in the world.
Comentarios