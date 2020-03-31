Buscador avanzado

El último mensaje de Harry de Inglaterra y Meghan Markle como duques de Sussex: "El trabajo continúa"

20minutos  31.03.2020 - 16:48h
El gran día para Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry ha llegado. La pareja deja de lado este martes 31 de marzo su vida como 'seniors royals' de la Familia Real Británica, para pasar a tener una nueva vida independiente económica y profesionalmente.
Harry de Inglaterra y Meghan Markle se despiden definitivamente de la familia real británica. Así lo comunicaron este lunes a través de una publicación en su perfil de Instagram, donde anuncian que dejarán de utilizar el título a partir de este miércoles, 1 de abril, día en el que ya no representarán oficialmente a la monarquía británica.

"Si bien es posible que no nos veas por aquí, el trabajo continúa" apoya la pareja en el comunicado, que firma esta vez con un simple "Harry y Meghan", señal del comienzo de su nueva vida. En el texto agradecen a sus seguidores el "apoyo, inspiración y el compromiso compartido por hacer el bien en el mundo".

El mensaje publicado en la red social sirve para fijar la transición hacia una vida independiente de la familia de Isabel II, según cuenta una portavoz del matrimonio, quien también asegura que, debido a la crisis global del coronavirus, los duques se mantendrán apartadosdurante un tiempo de la vida pública. 

"Pasarán los próximos meses centrados en su familia y harán lo que puedan, con seguridad y en privado, para seguir respaldando y trabajando con las organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro con las que tienen compromisos", subraya.

Actualmente, la pareja pasa la cuarentena junto a su hijo Archie en su residencia de Los Ángeles, donde la actriz retomará su carrera como intérprete, un camino que ha reanudado tras aceptar ser la narradora de un documental de Disney sobre elefantes.

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA

Una publicación compartida de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) el

