El último mensaje de Harry de Inglaterra y Meghan Markle como duques de Sussex: "El trabajo continúa"

Harry de Inglaterra y Meghan Markle se despiden definitivamente de la familia real británica. Así lo comunicaron este lunes a través de una publicación en su perfil de Instagram, donde anuncian que dejarán de utilizar el título a partir de este miércoles, 1 de abril, día en el que ya no representarán oficialmente a la monarquía británica.
"Si bien es posible que no nos veas por aquí, el trabajo continúa" apoya la pareja en el comunicado, que firma esta vez con un simple "Harry y Meghan", señal del comienzo de su nueva vida. En el texto agradecen a sus seguidores el "apoyo, inspiración y el compromiso compartido por hacer el bien en el mundo".
El mensaje publicado en la red social sirve para fijar la transición hacia una vida independiente de la familia de Isabel II, según cuenta una portavoz del matrimonio, quien también asegura que, debido a la crisis global del coronavirus, los duques se mantendrán apartadosdurante un tiempo de la vida pública.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
"Pasarán los próximos meses centrados en su familia y harán lo que puedan, con seguridad y en privado, para seguir respaldando y trabajando con las organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro con las que tienen compromisos", subraya.
Actualmente, la pareja pasa la cuarentena junto a su hijo Archie en su residencia de Los Ángeles, donde la actriz retomará su carrera como intérprete, un camino que ha reanudado tras aceptar ser la narradora de un documental de Disney sobre elefantes.
