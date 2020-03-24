Chris Hemsworth ofrece seis semanas de entreno gratis para seguir en forma durante la cuarentena

Las redes sociales se están llenado de consejos y rutinas de ejercicio para hacer frente a este cuarentena. Uno de ellos ha sido Chris Hemsworth, quien se ha unido al movimiento #YoEntrenoEnCasa para ofrecer a sus seguidores un programa de entrenamiento.
Ahora, a través de la aplicación del actor Centrfit, los usuarios podrán disfrutar de seis semanas de entrenamiento gratuito. "En los tiempos actuales en los que hay tanta incertidumbre, un montón de preguntas en nuestra cabeza creo que es más importante que nunca que nos centremos en nuestra actividad física, nuestro movimiento, nuestra nutrición y también nuestra fortaleza mental y mantenernos positivos", publicó en sus redes sociales.
La app, que tiene un coste habitual de 29,99 euros al mes, cuenta con un gran equipo de profesionales: "Hay expertos en fitness, en nutrición, cocineros, profesores de meditación y de visualización de sueños". Así que no hay excusa para ponernos en forma durante el confinamiento.
