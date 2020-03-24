Buscador avanzado

Chris Hemsworth ofrece seis semanas de entreno gratis para seguir en forma durante la cuarentena

20minutos  24.03.2020 - 18:34h
El actor australiano Chris Hemsworth, en un evento promocional.
El actor australiano Chris Hemsworth, en un evento promocional.
GTRES

Las redes sociales se están llenado de consejos y rutinas de ejercicio para hacer frente a este cuarentena. Uno de ellos ha sido Chris Hemsworth, quien se ha unido al movimiento #YoEntrenoEnCasa para ofrecer a sus seguidores un programa de entrenamiento.

Ahora, a través de la aplicación del actor Centrfit, los usuarios podrán disfrutar de seis semanas de entrenamiento gratuito. "En los tiempos actuales en los que hay tanta incertidumbre, un montón de preguntas en nuestra cabeza creo que es más importante que nunca que nos centremos en nuestra actividad física, nuestro movimiento, nuestra nutrición y también nuestra fortaleza mental y mantenernos positivos", publicó en sus redes sociales.

La app, que tiene un coste habitual de 29,99 euros al mes, cuenta con un gran equipo de profesionales: "Hay expertos en fitness, en nutrición, cocineros, profesores de meditación y de visualización de sueños". Así que no hay excusa para ponernos en forma durante el confinamiento.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código promocional adidas

Ahorra hasta 50%+20% Extra Código Promocional adidas para TODOS tus Artículos

Código Promocional Nike

20% Código Promocional Nike para tus compras Hurley

Cupón Carrefour

Llévate hasta 70% de Ahorro en las Super Ofertas Carrefour

Código descuento La Redoute

15% Código Descuento La Redoute para Artículos de Hogar

Código descuento Ulanka

No te pierdas Envío GRATIS y Devolución en 60 días con UIanka

Código descuento ASOS

Esenciales para tu Vestuario con hasta 50% de Ahorro ASOS
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.