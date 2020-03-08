Meghan Markle saca su lado más reivindicativo en su visita sorpresa a un colegio

La Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, acudía este domingo 8 de marzo a la escuela Robert Clack con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer. Allí, ha hablado con los alumnos sobre lo que significa para ellos este día.
A través de la cuenta de Instagram de la realeza de Sussex, se podía ver un vídeo donde los estudiantes reciben a la Duquesa para, después, hablar con ellos y darles una charla.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
"Hace 50 años, las mujeres en Gran Bretaña ganaron el derecho a la igualdad salarial. Ese momento monumental comenzó con un grupo de mujeres valientes e inspiradoras en una fábrica en Dagenham, Inglaterra", comenzaba el texto de la publicación.
“Estar en Dagenham es increíblemente profundo. [...] Este es el mejor ejemplo de que no importa lo pequeño que te sientas, no importa de qué color seas, no importa de qué género seas, tienes voz y ciertamente tienes el derecho a defender lo que es correcto", concluía Markle en la misma publicación.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Happy International Women’s Day! Here, a glimpse of The Duchess’ visit to the Robert Clack School to hear from the students on what IWD means to them, and how we can all uplift one another. Tag an inspiring woman in your life and tell us what #IWD2020 means to you. More behind the scenes moments coming soon...
Comentarios