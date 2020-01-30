Las gemelas Brie y Nikki Bella, de la WWE, anuncian a la vez su embarazo

La WWE está de enhorabuena... ¡y por partida doble! Las famosas gemelas luchadoras, Brie y Nikki Bella han anunciado que están embarazadas casi a la vez, con tan solo semana y media de diferencia. Lo han hecho oficial a través de una exclusiva para la revista estadounidense People, donde bromearon sobre cómo se lo iban a tomar sus seguidores: "Van a pensar que es una broma y que lo hemos planeado... ¡pero no puedes planificar un embarazo!", aseguran.
Nikki se convertirá en madre primeriza junto con su prometido Artem Chigvintsev, mientras que para Brie este ya es su segundo embarazo con su marido Daniel Bryan. Nikki, la que fuera novia del también luchador John Cena con quien llegó a romper su compromiso, ha declarado a la revista que tiene muchas ganas de cuidar de esa persona el resto de su vida y de ayudarle a hacer las cosas correctas. Por su parte, Brie ha compartido con los lectores de People que su marido y ella llevaban intentando tener otro hijo desde hace siete u ocho meses.
Nikki, además, ha ido un paso más allá y ha compartido en su perfil de Instagram una ecografía.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together. ❤️ I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!!🥰❤️🤰🏻👶🏼👩🏽🤝👨🏼 PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol
Parece que las buenas noticias no dejan de sorprender a las hermanas, puesto que el pasado mes de noviembre, Nikki y Artem se comprometieron durante un viaje a Francia, aunque no ha sido hasta este mes de enero cuando han hecho oficial el compromiso y lo han anunciado a todos sus seguidores.
Ambas son unas famosas luchadoras de la WWE, donde se les conoce como The Bella Twins desde que comenzaran en la industria en 2008. Las dos formaron parte de The Divas Revolution en RAW, donde Nikki logró el recórd de más días consecutivos como campeona, tras conseguir el cinturón de las Divas durante 301 días seguidos. Ahora ambas están retiradas de la lucha profesional.
Comentarios